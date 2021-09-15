September 16, 2021

  • 68°

Jailed men charged with new crimes for assaulting detention center officers

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:57 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

SALISBURY — Two inmates at the Rowan County Detention Center face new assault charges after a dispute over food trays.

Elijah Tamaun Black, 23, and Shakeem Mohammed Jones, 28, were charged Tuesday with two counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and assault on a government official or employee.

Black was first jailed in July on charges that included possession of firearms by a felon and attempted assault with a deadly weapon. Jones was jailed on parole violations, assault and failing to appear in court.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the two men assaulted detention center officers with food trays, causing injuries that required medical treatment at an urgent care facility.

Black’s total bond is $30,000. Jones’ total bond is listed at $15,000.

Print Article

Comments

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

Crime

Fishzilla murder trial continues with employee testimony, footage of deadly arcade shooting

Education

Education Briefs: Catawba announces professional certifications

High School

High school football Week 5: Hornets at home against Thomasville

Education

Local colleges finds spots on latest U.S. News and World Report rankings

Faith

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

Local

Spencer authorizes COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees

Crime

Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

Education

RCCC honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’

Education

Livingstone golf coach, three others honored as ‘Living Legends’

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

News

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG

Coronavirus

September COVID-19 death toll in Rowan County grows to 14

Crime

Jailed men charged with new crimes for assaulting detention center officers

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man faces sex crime for incident with 15-year-old girl

Education

RSS school board approves $207.6 million initial budget, discusses federal aid

Local

Salisbury Rotary Club seeks to right decades-old wrong by giving O.K. Beatty posthumous membership

Education

RSS school board interviews Marsh, Billings for vacant seat

News Main

Local sports roundup: Falcons, Raiders get key volleyball wins

Local

Rep. Ted Budd: How Congress can connect rural North Carolina

Landis

Landis aldermen deny selections for Passive Park Committee over process, approve request for additional police officer

Local

Board of Health reviews results from survey on Health Department services

Sports

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies

Nation/World

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill