September 15, 2021

  • 63°

Rep. Ted Budd: How Congress can connect rural North Carolina

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Lately in Washington, there has been a lot of talk and debate around the definition of “infrastructure.” As someone who still lives on the family farm in Davie County, I know for certain that broadband should be considered infrastructure. Rural Americans across our state and our nation should not have their economic opportunity or output diminished by their zip code. There are good, market-based solutions out there to help all Americans reach their full educational and economic potential.

One of those solutions is the Gigabyte Opportunity (GO) Act. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), approximately 19 million Americans — 6 percent of the population—lack reliable access to broadband at sufficient speeds. The FCC defines broadband internet as providing 25 megabyte per second downstream and 3 megabyte per second upstream (25/3 mbps) speeds. Often, internet service providers do not believe that the cost of laying and maintaining fiber optic cable in sparsely populated areas will see enough returns in the form of new customers to justify further building.

That is why the GO Act would empower the FCC to establish Gigabyte Opportunity Zones in low-income areas that do not have fixed broadband speeds of at least 25/3 mbps. Within these zones, providers would be able to receive deferrals, reductions, or exemptions from taxes on capital gains associated with any broadband infrastructure they create. Additionally, broadband deployment projects within Gigabyte Opportunity Zones would be able to be funded by Private Activity Bonds, which are tax-exempt and issued by local and state governments.

Encouraging private investment in the broadband infrastructure rural North Carolina needs will make a tangible difference. Small businesses will have the certainty they need to serve their customers and expand their operations. Larger companies will be able to move into more rural areas with the confidence that they can be supported by sufficient internet speeds. And families will no longer need to weigh their children’s educational opportunities and their employment options against their desire to live in more remote areas.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, much has been made about the digital divide that exists in America. In my view, the pandemic exacerbated that gap and brought to light the structural issues that have disadvantaged rural America in the 21st century online economy.

I want all North Carolinians to be able to live where their roots grow deep without limiting their own potential. The GO Act would go a long way in making sure every American can fully participate in our modern information economy.

Ted Budd is a member of Congress representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District.

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS school board approves $207.6 million initial budget, discusses federal aid

Local

Salisbury Rotary Club seeks to right decades-old wrong by giving O.K. Beatty posthumous membership

Education

RSS school board interviews Marsh, Billings for vacant seat

News Main

Local sports roundup: Falcons, Raiders get key volleyball wins

Local

Rep. Ted Budd: How Congress can connect rural North Carolina

Landis

Landis aldermen deny selections for Passive Park Committee over process, approve request for additional police officer

Local

Board of Health reviews results from survey on Health Department services

Sports

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies

Nation/World

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

Nation/World

California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office

Nation/World

Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast

East Spencer

East Spencer to use federal COVID-19 funds for vehicle purchases, bonus pay, home and business repairs

Local

Video: Firefighters use saw to open garage, put out fire on Mitchell Avenue

Crime

Child abuse, drug charges filed after traffic stop ends search for wanted man

Education

After mask mandate, RSS COVID-19 numbers improve dramatically

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools gets back to work creating K-8 facility

Local

Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment

Crime

Jury selection begins for murder trial of woman in fish arcade shooting

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes bills supported by Rowan County lawmakers

News

Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

Nation/World

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

Nation/World

Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Local

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

Crime

Blotter: Fayetteville man faces Rowan charges for cutting cables from radio tower, impersonating law enforcement