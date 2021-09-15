September 15, 2021

  • 68°
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has the Deacs’ offense rolling so far and they are 2-0 heading into Saturday’s game against Florida State. Photo courtesy of Wake Forest University

Seminoles trying to correct mistakes, reduce penalties heading into Wake game

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

By Bob Ferrante

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Mike Norvell said he believes in his players and that Florida State has lost two games to start the season they should have won. But they haven’t.

Any ascent from a 3-6 season in 2020 has instead been halted by a demoralizing loss where the Seminoles took two steps back. Florida State has struggled to get started in September, dropping five straight season openers.

This September has been a wild ride — an overtime loss to No. 9 Notre Dame that seemed to indicate signs of improvement but then a stunning 20-17 loss to FCS Jacksonville State on Saturday.

“I believe in who these kids are and what they’re about,” Norvell said. “But obviously that’s not occurring and we’re not doing that for 60 minutes to the level. So, yes, the first week, we lost a game I believe we should’ve won. Same thing happened Saturday night. First week, people are happy we played hard. Well, that’s going to be the standard. We’re going to play hard.”

The Seminoles are 0-2 for the third time in five seasons and now open Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday against Wake Forest with perhaps more questions than they had in the preseason. Florida State suffered from 11 penalties, inconsistency in the pass game and a defense that gave up touchdowns on the final two drives — including a final-play 59-yard pass in Jacksonville State’s 20-17 win.

One of the biggest concerns coming into the season was the offensive line, specifically pass protection. Florida State had injuries on Saturday to center Maurice Smith and left tackle Robert Scott, which had a domino affect on the line.

The Seminoles were forced to play the majority of the Jacksonville State game with Darius Washington sliding from right tackle to left tackle, Baveon Johnson filling in at center, Dontae Lucas at right guard and Devontay Love-Taylor moving from right guard to right tackle.

But Lucas is no longer part of the team, school spokesman Derek Satterfield confirmed on Monday, though he did not give a reason. Lucas had started 14 games for Florida State the last two years and the move further thins an offensive line group that is sorely lacking depth.

Florida State coaches have consistently said they are looking for eight dependable offensive linemen and Lucas was viewed as a backup that could fill in at one of the guard spots. Depth will remain a factor, especially if Smith and Scott are unable to play against the Demon Deacons.

What began with cautious optimism, albeit one that began with a defeat, is now a season in which the Seminoles have stumbled and are trying to find their footing. Florida State has found success establishing the ground game in rushing for 235 yards per game (25th in the FBS), but the passing attack has been plagued by interceptions and drops.

The Seminoles’ defense, which had been effective in forcing Jacksonville State to punt eight times, buckled late in the game by allowing a 97-yard drive and then the 83-yard game-winning drive on Saturday.  “I know how much it hurts whenever you come up short,” Norvell said. “I see it. I live it. That’s a part of these kids. They work extremely hard in this program and it’s also so disappointing and so heartbreaking when you see things that show up that are uncharacteristic in how we train or what we do. We have to learn to overcome that. I don’t care who you play. It does not matter.”

The self-inflicted wounds have been especially painful. Florida State ranks 121st among the 130 FBS teams in penalties after committing nine for 54 yards against Notre Dame and 11 for 114 yards against Jacksonville State.

“We just have to continue to improve in a lot of phases,” Norvell said. “The penalties, the things that are putting us behind chains or the things that are extending drives, those have to get fixed. Those are critical-moment plays.”

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS school board approves $207.6 million initial budget, discusses federal aid

Local

Salisbury Rotary Club seeks to right decades-old wrong by giving O.K. Beatty posthumous membership

Education

RSS school board interviews Marsh, Billings for vacant seat

News Main

Local sports roundup: Falcons, Raiders get key volleyball wins

Local

Rep. Ted Budd: How Congress can connect rural North Carolina

Landis

Landis aldermen deny selections for Passive Park Committee over process, approve request for additional police officer

Local

Board of Health reviews results from survey on Health Department services

Sports

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies

Nation/World

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

Nation/World

California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office

Nation/World

Nicholas, now a tropical depression, still douses Gulf Coast

East Spencer

East Spencer to use federal COVID-19 funds for vehicle purchases, bonus pay, home and business repairs

Local

Video: Firefighters use saw to open garage, put out fire on Mitchell Avenue

Crime

Child abuse, drug charges filed after traffic stop ends search for wanted man

Education

After mask mandate, RSS COVID-19 numbers improve dramatically

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools gets back to work creating K-8 facility

Local

Public input sought for Rowan Community Health Needs Assessment

Crime

Jury selection begins for murder trial of woman in fish arcade shooting

News

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes bills supported by Rowan County lawmakers

News

Worker advocates seek more NC aid as federal benefits expire

Nation/World

Nicholas strengthens to hurricane ahead of Texas landfall

Nation/World

Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

Local

Part of East Fisher Street closed for nine weeks while improvements made to bridge

Crime

Blotter: Fayetteville man faces Rowan charges for cutting cables from radio tower, impersonating law enforcement