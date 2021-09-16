September 16, 2021

JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST

College football: Livingstone on road

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone is on the road again this Saturday and will seek better results.

The Blue Bears (0-2) travel to Columbia, S.C., to take on an Allen University team that surprised Johnson C. Smith in Charlotte last week, beating the Golden Bulls 20-19 with a touchdown pass in the final minute. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Westwood High School.

The Allen Yellow Jackets (1-1) were pummeled by Benedict in their opener, but they got well last week.

Livingstone will look for a similar turnaround after nothing went right in a 50-6 loss at Savannah State. Three Livingstone passers combined for seven completions, 54 yards and two interceptions. The Blue Bears were out-rushed 318 yards to 40. Livingstone was 0-for-13 on third-down conversions. That led to having to punt 10 times.

Beau Harrington will be the man Livingstone has to stop to win this non-conference game. Harrington scored all three Allen touchdowns last week, two on the ground and one though the air. Allen quarterback David Wright III threw for 193 yards against J.C. Smith, although he was intercepted twice and sacked five times.

