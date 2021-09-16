For second day in a row, six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

SALISBURY — For the second day in a row, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported six COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents.

The newest deaths bring the total to 12 this week. Of them, eight were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated with significant health problems, said Rowan County Health Director Alyssa Harris. All 12 deaths occurred after Sept. 8.

Harris said five additional deaths occurred among Rowan County residents after Sept. 8 and haven’t been fully investigated.

The deaths reported this week make 20 COVID-19 fatalities in Rowan County so far in September and 370 since the start of the pandemic. September is on track to top August’s 31 deaths, which were the highest since January, the deadliest month during the pandemic.

Rowan County remains just behind Buncombe County for eighth in the state for COVID-19 fatalities.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining slightly.

The most recent peak for cases was in late August, when there were several days in a row with more than 200 cases reported. The average in the previous two weeks is about 138 cases per day.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, were 848 on Thursday. There also were 199 people in intensive care in the region with COVID-19. That’s down slightly from the start of the month, when there were 885 total COVID-19 hospitalizations and 223 people in intensive care with COVID-19.

The percent of Rowan County residents vaccinated with at least one dose is about 50% (70,706 people), according to NCDHHS. About 45% of county residents (64,590 people) are considered fully vaccinated.