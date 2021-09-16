September 16, 2021

  • 68°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Workers from AW and Sons Construction put the finishing touches on a large barn quilt that now adorns a silo on the farm of Susan and Michael Owen in Western Rowan.

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

SALISBURY — There aren’t many silos quite like the one on the farm of Susan and Michael Owen.

The Owens, who live off of Sherrills Ford Road in western Rowan County, are the proud owners of a one-of-a-kind barn quilt. Except in this case, it’s a silo quilt that measures 8 feet across and 24 feet from top to bottom.

Made possible with the design help of Elsie Bennett, hours of painting by Susan and installation by AW and Sons Construction, the silo pictures three sunflowers with stalks made of different shades of green against a sky blue background. On a clear September day, the quilt’s background fits in perfectly with the sky behind it.

Bennett says it’s the first barn quilt she’s aware of in Rowan County that’s been installed on a silo.

While most barn quilts are painted on wood, aluminum was used on the Owens farm because it bends to the shape of the silo behind it. AW and Sons Construction welded the silo quilt to metal rings around the concrete structure.

Susan likes barn quilts because they look nice, and they allow the artist to tell a story. In the case of the Owens’ silo quilt, the story is a small, meaningful tribute in the bottom left corner: “In memory of Leon and Rozelle Owen 2020.” They were Michael’s parents and died within six weeks of each other in 2020. Leon was 95. Rozelle was 93.

Leon and Rozelle were Rowan County natives who spent their lives farming, starting out with dairy cows, Michael said.

“We started out as a dairy farm, and that’s the reason we’ve got the silo,” he said. “They always grew crops and milked cows.”

Today, the silo is decades past its days of storing corn for silage, but it works fine for holding up the newly installed artwork. Covered by a clear coat and on a side of the silo that stays shady, Susan and Bennett were hopeful it’ll stay bright and vibrant for years.

Print Article

Comments

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

Crime

Fishzilla murder trial continues with employee testimony, footage of deadly arcade shooting

Education

Education Briefs: Catawba announces professional certifications

High School

High school football Week 5: Hornets at home against Thomasville

Education

Local colleges finds spots on latest U.S. News and World Report rankings

Faith

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

Local

Spencer authorizes COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees

Crime

Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

Education

RCCC honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’

Education

Livingstone golf coach, three others honored as ‘Living Legends’

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

News

Angry over 2020 ballot deal, NC Republicans vote to limit AG

Coronavirus

September COVID-19 death toll in Rowan County grows to 14

Crime

Jailed men charged with new crimes for assaulting detention center officers

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man faces sex crime for incident with 15-year-old girl

Education

RSS school board approves $207.6 million initial budget, discusses federal aid

Local

Salisbury Rotary Club seeks to right decades-old wrong by giving O.K. Beatty posthumous membership

Education

RSS school board interviews Marsh, Billings for vacant seat

News Main

Local sports roundup: Falcons, Raiders get key volleyball wins

Local

Rep. Ted Budd: How Congress can connect rural North Carolina

Landis

Landis aldermen deny selections for Passive Park Committee over process, approve request for additional police officer

Local

Board of Health reviews results from survey on Health Department services

Sports

Former High Point basketball star Gene Littles dies

Nation/World

Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill