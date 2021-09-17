September 17, 2021

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feels effects of COVID-19

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Steve Reed

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.

He’s hoping to get back on the field for this Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, although he’s not sure how much he’ll be able to play because of lingering fatigue. He said if the game were today, he could probably play about two quarters at a high level.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Miller said he was “pretty bad” with congestion, fatigue and diarrhea for about four days, but gradually started to feel better. Still, he said it was “pretty tough” returning to practice on Wednesday, his first work in nearly two weeks.

“I did a little conditioning, and I was like, ‘wow, my lung capacity is not what it used to be,’ ” Miller said. He said he felt a little better on Thursday.

Miller said he contracted the coronavirus around Labor Day weekend.

Because he was unvaccinated, he had to spend 10 days on the league’s COVID-19-reserve list, forcing him to miss the Jets game.

“I had a lot of time to just think and reflect about a lot of things,” Miller said. “Obviously, the most important that came up to me was just how much I love the game of football. That’s a blessing.”

