September 17, 2021

  • 81°

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 17, 2021

“I don’t think you can make any decision that’s wrong when you put the student’s best interest at heart.”

— Travis Billings, candidate seeking to fill the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education vacancy left after Susan Cox resigned

“We have to acknowledge our mistakes before we can correct them. So I think that it’s really meaningful that you’ve done this.”

— Bryan Beatty, speaking as the Rotary Club of Salisbury granted posthumous membership in the organization to his father, the late O.K. Beatty   

““Treat all guns as if they’re loaded. Talk to children about gun safety, but it’s not a substitute for storing guns securely.”

— Sgt. Russ DeSantis, Salisbury Police Department spokesman after a 14-year-old was shot and killed as a group of juveniles passed around a gun

“This is a chance for their voice to be heard and if they’re passionate about something that’s going on in this community, this is a great way to share that information. We want to hear from everybody.”

— Alyssa Harris, Rowan County health director on a survey for the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment

“It didn’t demoralize us. It didn’t defeat us. It brought us together. … The bottom line comes down to this: you attack us, we are one people … We are the United States of America. And we can fight amongst ourselves — that’s our prerogative. But if you attack my brother or sister, you’ve attacked me.”

— Rep. Harry Warren, who represents Rowan County in the N.C. House speaking at a commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

“You’ve got to take care of your ground, or it’s not going to take care of you.”

— Jacob Watson, who manages Wetmore Farms on the honor of receiving the Outstanding Conservation Farm Family of the year award

“I’m not sure you can recover from this big of a mistake.”

— Trish Fore, trainer in an emailed message to medical examiner Lakisha Hayes, who was later fired after not finding a gunshot wound in the head of a car crash victim

“This thing is never going away. It will be with us until we croak.”

— Sam Morgan, alderman in Spencer as the town extended additional sick leave time to vaccinated full-time employees who miss work due to COVID-19

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Spencer man arrested for rape

Crime

Blotter: Boy served with juvenile justice petition for shooting

Education

North Rowan High student creates artwork for Community Care Clinic

Kannapolis

Rugby coming to Kannapolis on Sept. 25

Education

RSS superintendent talks to Chamber of Commerce about renewal, state of public education

Crime

Prosecution in Fishzilla murder case introduces more witness accounts, handgun used in shooting

Local

Volunteers needed as High Rock Lake to host fourth annual Clean Sweep event on Saturday

High School

High school volleyball: West back on track after sweeping Carson

Local

GOP candidate, Lexington attorney Jim Snyder dead at 76

Nation/World

Judge says farm workers’ union law provision is unconstitutional

Coronavirus

For second day in a row, six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan County

Local

Main Street repaving scheduled to start Monday evening

Crime

Sex offender faces new charges for living too close to Head Start in China Grove

Crime

Salisbury man wanted for August murder on Carpenters Circle

Local

One-of-a-kind barn quilt goes up in western Rowan County

Crime

Fishzilla murder trial continues with employee testimony, footage of deadly arcade shooting

Education

Education Briefs: Catawba announces professional certifications

High School

High school football Week 5: Hornets at home against Thomasville

Education

Local colleges finds spots on latest U.S. News and World Report rankings

Faith

Christiana Lutheran Church to celebrate 150th homecoming

Local

Spencer authorizes COVID-19 sick leave for vaccinated employees

Crime

Charges coming for two in altercation involving bag of cans, warning shot

Education

RCCC honors employees as ‘COVID-19 Heroes’

Education

Livingstone golf coach, three others honored as ‘Living Legends’