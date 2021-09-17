Spencer man arrested for rape
SPENCER — Police say a Spencer man faces four counts of rape for incidents with a 13-year-old victim.
Joshua Gregory Lawson, 20, was arrested by Spencer Police Thursday afternoon on four counts of statutory rape of a 13-, 14- or 15-year-old victim by someone at least six years older.
Spencer Police Chief Mike James said the charges came after a monthlong investigation. No further details were released.
Lawson was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.
You Might Like
Blotter: Boy served with juvenile justice petition for shooting
SALISBURY — Police say a juvenile will face charges in an accidental shooting on Maple Avenue that resulted in a teenager’s... read more