September 19, 2021

Allen Temple Presbyterian anniversary service today

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

Allen Temple Presbyterian Church will have its 136th anniversary service at 3 p.m. today.

The speaker for the service will be Elder LaQreshia A. Bates-Harley a native of Salisbury and very busy worker in the Presbyterian and youth communities. The musician will be the renowned Rebecca Stinson.

A meal will be shared to go following the service.

