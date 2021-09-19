Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 63,000-square-foot facility in southern Rowan

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will consider an incentive package for a company planning a sprawling industrial facility in central Rowan County.

NorthPoint Development, the firm that built the Chewy warehouse in northern Rowan County, is planning to invest at least $20 million to build a 63,000-square-foot building on 41 acres of land at 410 Webb Road. NorthPoint plans to lease the speculative building to companies for industrial or distribution uses.

To aggressively pursue tenants, NorthPoint is asking for tax incentives from Rowan County to lower lease rates to make the new building a more competitive option for prospective companies.

The incentives would work in a similar manner as the county’s current policy, with the company receiving a grant based on a percentage of new taxes paid. However, NorthPoint is proposing the grant terms run for longer periods of time and at different percentages than the current policy. There would also be minimum job creation and average wage requirements in order for the company to qualify for the grant.

In a memorandum to commissioners, Rowan Economic Development Council Vice President Scott Shelton said the county has an “opportunity to continue to partner with a company that helped to bring us one of our community’s largest employers.”

If approved by commissioners, Shelton said the news of the project will “resonate positively with other developers and companies that are considering Rowan County and will increase our reputation as a business-friendly community.”

Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. The meeting will be broadcast online at bit.ly/rowanboc0920. The password is 092021. The meeting can be joined by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299, 213-338-8477.

Also on the meeting agenda:

• Commissioners will consider awarding a bid to KMD Construction to replace the ramp at the Liberty Street entrance to the Rowan County Courthouse. With a base bid of $69,000 that includes a contingency of $5,000, KMD was the lowest of three bidders for the project. The Department of Justice is requiring that the ramp is replaced in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

• A quasi-judicial hearing will be held for a request from Kevin Settineri for a special use permit to accommodate a 2,180-square-foot expansion of an existing dog boarding operation at 2230 Old Union Church Road.

• Commissioners will consider a request for $98,455 in funding for the current fiscal year for Rowan County Public Health to build capacity within the county for adolescent health and well-being. The request comes after the Health Department was asked by the Public Health Authority of Cabarrus County to partner on a grant received by Cabarrus Health Alliance to address adolescent health in the shared city of Kannapolis. Cabarrus Health Alliance is providing $98,455 to accomplish specific grant deliverables to improve the lives of Rowan and Cabarrus County youth.

• Commissioners will receive a progress update on the completion of tasks for improvement in the Matrix Consulting assessment for the county’s planning, building inspections, environmental health and fire division. No formal action will be required.

• A public hearing will be held for a request from Ruth Fisher to rezone approximately 62 acres of land at Willow Creek Drive and Jacobs Lambe Lane. Fisher is requesting rezoning the land from 85-ED-2 to “rural agricultural.” Commissioners will then consider taking action on the request.

• A public hearing will be held for a request from Carolyn Withers to rezone 3.54 acres of her 23-acre property located at 1055 Withers Road. Withers wants to rezone the property from “manufactured home park” to “commercial, business, industrial.” Commissioners will consider taking action on the request.

• Commissioners will consider a request from the Health Department to use $30,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to purchase a vehicle for use by its COVID-19 team. The vehicle would help the team host vaccination clinics.

• The board will consider approving a $665,000 contract between the county and Piner Appraisal for a tax revaluation in 2023.

• The board will consider approving the implementation of an employee dress code at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport.

The dress code requires clothes to be “clean, without stain, and pressed as needed.” There must also be “no holes, tears or extensive wear on any items.” Supervisors are required to wear long pants in solid black, blue, brown, khaki, green or gray. The airport’s logo must be visible on outermost garments. Steel-toed safety boots are required when on the ramp, towing aircraft and/or fueling. The dress code for part-time employees is more lax, but still requires employees to wear pants and steel-toed shoes, among other requirements.

Similarly, the board will consider approving a new dress code for Rowan Transit employees. The code requires workers to wear a logo vest as their top layer and a name badge. Employees will need to wear solid colored shirts, bottoms and shoes, among other requirements.