Letter: Continuing to learn, act on scripture
From scripture, love your neighbor as you love yourself. I want to continue to learn and act on the first sentence of this statement. As personality goes, we are all different, the way each individual does things is different, too.
For me, the joy of eating chocolate is a simple pleasure. That is me loving myself, so to treat any individual a lot more than a piece of chocolate is my pleasure.
— Patricia Forney
Salisbury
