September 19, 2021

Letter: Pro-life contradiction clear amid COVID-19

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

I am pro-life when it pertains to myself personally, but I am pro-choice when it comes to everybody else. I do not have the right to tell another woman what she can or cannot do with her own body. I respect everyone’s right to take a position on the abortion issue. That is an individual choice, but I do not support a government enacting laws to take away a woman’s right to make that decision for herself. It amazes me that many of the people who think abortion should be outlawed or severely limited by the government are the same people who think the government has no right to tell them to wear a mask or get a vaccination against a deadly virus.

Really? People will threaten others or actually engage in violence against others who ask that they wear a mask.

An abortion is a decision to be made between a woman, her family and her doctor based on her individual beliefs and faith. It does not affect anyone else. It does not affect anyone else’s health. It does not possibly result in another person’s death. However, not wearing a mask or getting vaccinated could affect another person or more than one person’s health.  Every person who gets the COVID-19 virus got it from somebody else. Every person who ends up in the hospital got it from somebody else. Every person who dies got it from somebody else. 

Are you one of the people responsible for the death of one or more of the 370 people who have died from the COVID-19 virus in Rowan County?

Leave a woman’s reproduction rights alone. It is really none of your business. But take responsibility for your own actions which could affect every man, woman and child with whom you come in contact.

— Carol Pomeroy
Salisbury

