Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

SALISBURY — Marshall Stokes was chosen as best in show at the Carolina Artists Guild’s annual Expo show for an oil painting titled “Train Station #3.”

The show and sale award presentation was Thursday, with winners and runners-up for all categories announced.

Jonathan Hoffman and Deb Koo, art instructors from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, were judges. Artists could enter multiple pieces but each piece was judged individually.

Stokes also took first place in oil painting category with “Clyde at Work.” Kay Harviel got second place with “Petunia.” Third place went to Mary Roakes for “Shore Birds.” Derrick Martin also received an honorable mention in the category.

In the acrylic category, first place went to Clyde for “Lily Pads.” Second place was given to Keyth Kahrs for the “Nantahala River.” Connie Eads took third place for “Crazy Quilt.”

Andy Mooney won first place in the drawing category for “Night Train.” Carolyn Blackman was second.

In the mixed media and collage category, Janet Isenhour won first place for “The Followers.” Mary Ellen Bennett took second place with “Spider.”

In the photography category, Connie Eads was awarded first place for “Enter Here.” Cathy C. Wood was awarded an honorable mention for “Waiting.”

Mark Brincefield took first place for “Winter Scene” in the watercolor category. Karen Morgan took second place with “Scout.” Morgan also received an honorable mention for “Suzie’s Girl.” Third place was awarded to Janet Payne for “Winter Glow.” Connie Eads was awarded an honorable mention for “Cabin Dream.”

The Carolina Artists guild was created in 1990 by working artists to provide additional opportunities for local artists to show and sell their artwork. The guild also seeks to help local artists become recognized within the community. The guild is dedicated to providing educational arts programs, demonstrations and workshops.

The guild welcomes anyone interested in the arts to join. Any artist of any level is welcome to attend the guild’s meetings on the third Thursday of each month.

More information is available at thecarolinaartists.org.