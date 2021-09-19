September 19, 2021

  • 81°
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards and two TDs against a weakened Florida State defense. (Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool, file photo)

Wake Forest knocks off reeling Seminoles

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 19, 2021

By J.D. Brasier

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM — Sam Hartman threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and A.T. Perry grabbed seven passes for 155 yards and a TD as Wake Forest cruised past mistake-plagued Florida State 35-14 Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled up 484 yards — 332 in the first half — of total offense, including 225 on the ground. Florida State (0-3, 0-1), which juggled McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis at quarterback, committed six turnovers, but stayed within striking range in the first half thanks to a 65-yard deep strike from Travis to a wide-open Ontaria Wilson.

“The offensive line did an incredible job,” Hartman said.

Hartman hit Perry in stride with a deep strike down the right side for a 49-yard TD to start the onslaught. The Deacons scored their next two touchdowns after roughing-the-kicker and unnecessary-roughness penalties extended drives.

“No way did we ever give ourselves a chance to play winning football,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “We continue to see the mistakes that cost us in the previous weeks.”

Leading by 21 points late in the third quarter, Wake Forest wiped out any realistic Florida State hopes by stopping Milton short of a first down on a fourth-and-2 run from the Deacons’ 11. Early in the scoreless fourth quarter, Milton fumbled the ball into the Wake Forest end zone while stretching for the goal line.

The ball slipped in and out of the hands of players on both teams before it was recovered by Deacons defensive end Luiji Vilain for a touchback.

“That kind of changed the game,” Hartman said of the touchback. “The defense I would say won this game for us.”

Milton lost a fumble again on the next drive when crunched by defenders while trying to avoid a pass rush.

Perry, who also went high to haul in a 44-yard pass late in the first half, had six catches for 141 yards at halftime.

“We really knew we had to come in with some fire,” Perry said. “This is a statement.”

The Deacons play on Friday night at Virginia.

Print Article

Comments

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued

Brincefield Cartoons

Mook’s Place: COVID-19

Lifestyle

Library notes: New podcast coming in October

Lifestyle

In ‘This is Salisbury,’ Manier paints people who make city a better place to live

Lifestyle

Stokes earns best in show at Carolina Artists Guild’s Expo

Education

Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

News

Commissioners to consider tax incentives for developer planning 63,000-square-foot facility in southern Rowan

Local

OctoberTour will return to in-person tours, require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests

Business

Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor

East Spencer

East Spencer mayor says board knew about new administrator’s sexual battery charge before hiring

College

College football: Catawba holds on for 3-0 start

Business

Salisbury-based Lutheran Services Carolinas expands refugee program

Nation/World

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Nation/World

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Crime

Defense witness gives tearful account of deadly shooting in Fishzilla murder trial

News Main

High school football: Hornets easily handle unbeaten Thomasville; North, Davie also romp

Elections

Judges strike down state’s voter ID law

Crime

Jury finds Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder

Crime

Jeffrey MacDonald ends release appeal from infamous 1970 slayings