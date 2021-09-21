375 employees noncompliant with Novant Health’s vaccination requirement

SALISBURY — Novant Health says 375 of its 35,000 staff members are noncompliant with its COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Novant Health operates Rowan Medical Center as well as a number of clinics and practices in Rowan County, but the numbers released Tuesday are spread across all of its facilities — 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and various outpatient facilities. In a news release, the company said team members are considered compliant if they have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The company said some staffers were granted a medical or religious exemption.

Novant Health staff members now have until Oct. 15 to finish two-dose vaccinations.

Noncompliant people are not able to report to work. They will have a five-day period to be vaccinated or be fired, Novant Health said in a news release.

Novant Health staff members who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear N95 respirators masks or other appropriate protective equipment and eye-wear protection while working on Novant Health premises.