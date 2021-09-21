September 21, 2021

  • 72°

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 378 since start of pandemic

By Staff Report

Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

SALISBURY — With one new death reported, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the start of the pandemic grew on Tuesday to 378.

It’s wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when the death occurred. State data now show 29 deaths in September. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data show one death with a date missing.

Data show Rowan County residents have died from COVID-19 on the following dates in September.

• Sept. 1: one death

• Sept. 2: two deaths

• Sept. 3: two deaths

• Sept. 4: one death

• Sept. 5: one death

• Sept. 6: three deaths

• Sept. 7: two deaths

• Sept. 8: one death

• Sept. 9: three deaths

• Sept. 10: two deaths

• Sept. 11: one death

• Sept. 12: six deaths

• Sept. 13: four deaths

• Sept. 14: two deaths.

The number of deaths in the county remains in the top eight in North Carolina.

While Rowan County previously ranked No. 1 for cases per capita, new positives have declined significantly. With 1,426 new cases in the previous two weeks, Rowan now is a number of counties below the top spot and faring better than neighboring Stanly and Iredell counties.

Rowan’s percentage of positive cases has slowly declined this month from a peak of more than 20%. It was 16.1% on Tuesday, which still places Rowan County in the “high” category for community spread.

Data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week show 21 of 22 intensive care beds occupied at Rowan Medical Center. All beds were in use the previous week. Data also show 182 of 269 total hospital beds in use at Rowan Medical Center. In Rowan County’s region, which includes all or part of 18 counties, hospitalizations were up from 800 to 815.

The percent of people vaccinated with at least one dose in Rowan County on Tuesday remained at 50%. About 46% of people are fully vaccinated.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 378 since start of pandemic

Coronavirus

375 employees noncompliant with Novant Health’s vaccination requirement

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 21

Local

Salisbury woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

Local

Commissioners approve incentive agreement for ‘I-85 Commerce Center’ on Webb Road

Education

State Employees Credit Union commits $1.5 million to new Partners in Learning center

Local

Salisbury council to discuss grant for thermal cameras, reconsider rezoning for future Goodwill store

Elections

Early voting for 2021 municipal elections begin Oct. 14

Nation/World

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Nation/World

US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

Nation/World

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities bring September death toll to 27

Business

New ambulance company moves into Rowan County, filling need as COVID hospitalizations remain high

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Nation/World

Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

Ask Us

Ask Us: What companies does RSS use for instructional materials, textbooks?

Nation/World

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Business

In lieu of annual festival, New Sarum turns Cheerwine beer release into celebration

Education

RSS says federal money won’t be long-term solution for staff pay

China Grove

Main Street Marketplace combines local ingredients, community with farm-to-table dinner

Business

Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue decline as week brings 12 new deaths

News

Letter: Privileged to work where artists are valued