September 22, 2021

  • 72°

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Staff report

SALISBURY — The Erwin Middle School boys and girls tennis teams received rackets from Yonex as part of the company’s celebration of  75 years in business.

All 17 of Erwin’s tennis players received the gently used rackets under the auspices of Erwin Athletic Director Allison Adams’ nonprofit, the Ed Dupree Memorial Scholarship and 5K Run, which seeks to promote opportunities for athletics for children and adults in the East Rowan community.

Adams founded her nonprofit in 2019 in memory of her father, Ed Dupree, a legendary running enthusiast, sportswriter for the Salisbury Post and assistant basketball coach for Adams at Erwin Middle School from 2001-2013. He passed away in 2017.

This donation was made possible by Yonex’s Buy 1, Give 1 Donation Program. Yonex teamed up with Naomi Osaka to donate one racket for every Limited Edition EZONE sold (up to 1,000) to celebrate the return of tennis and help communities in need. The model donated is the Yonex VCore Pro 97. The most current version of this model retails for $239.

Adams joined Coach Bridget Boling and volunteer coach Robert Basinger last week to distribute the rackets.

The boys team is 3-1 this season and the girls are 1-0.

Print Article

Comments

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

Local

Charlotte-based developer chosen for Empire Hotel project

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan grow to 378 since start of pandemic

Coronavirus

375 employees noncompliant with Novant Health’s vaccination requirement

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 21

Local

Salisbury woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

Local

Commissioners approve incentive agreement for ‘I-85 Commerce Center’ on Webb Road

Education

State Employees Credit Union commits $1.5 million to new Partners in Learning center

Local

Salisbury council to discuss grant for thermal cameras, reconsider rezoning for future Goodwill store

Elections

Early voting for 2021 municipal elections begin Oct. 14

Nation/World

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Nation/World

US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

Nation/World

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 fatalities bring September death toll to 27

Business

New ambulance company moves into Rowan County, filling need as COVID hospitalizations remain high

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s car shot several times on Pinehurst Street in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19