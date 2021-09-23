Blotter: Men stripped, robbed en route to buy beer

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were stripped and robbed while trying to buy beer from a convenience store.

The two men told sheriff’s deputies they were robbed shortly after midnight on Tuesday after they were offered a ride by people in a gray SUV. After walking away from the robbery scene, the victims asked a man standing in his yard to call 911.

A deputy found the two men walking down Old Union Church Road. One was in his underwear and socks. The other was wearing shorts, socks and one shoe, said Maj. John Sifford.

The victims planned to buy beer from a BP gas station and convenience store on Bringle Ferry Road and received a ride there from two men in a gray SUV. When they realized the gas station was closed, the SUV brought the men toward another store on Long Ferry Road.

Before the SUV arrived at the second store, the driver pulled over and held the victims at gunpoint, telling them to take off their clothes and turn over their belongings, Sifford said.

When one of the two victims didn’t get undressed fast enough, Sifford said, he was struck on the head with a pistol. The suspects also fired warning shots into the air. Sifford said the sheriff’s deputy observed a knot and a cut on the head of one of the two men.

Sifford said the victims were unable to read the license plate on the vehicle and couldn’t provide a clear description of the suspects other than to say they were Black men who had dreadlocks and a shaved head as well as that the gun was silver.

People with information about the robbery can call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or provide an anonymous tip to Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-639-5245 or visiting tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 3800 block of Woodleaf Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Tuesday reported the larceny of $4,140 in items from the 4800 block of Sherrills Ford Road.

• A woman on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 13500 block of Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

• Two West Rowan Middle School students were charged with affray in the 5900 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Jordan Saunders Prusia, 29, was charged Tuesday with felony breaking and entering.

• Archibald Dortu Wah, 41, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Flora J Sorocki, 62, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

• Joshua Michal Postl, 18, was charged Tuesday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses.