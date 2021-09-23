September 23, 2021

  • 52°

Letter: Some ways to stop all the killings

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021

Michael Rashad Payne, 29, was shot and later on died recently near Livingstone College. Around that same time, Gary Lowe, 39, was murdered on Carpenters Circle. And again, Arturo Alonso, 27,  was stabbed and later on died recently.

One out of the three killers was unknown. This as you can see is bad. This means on average cases being solved is 66% of the time. These are crimes in our community of Salisbury. I have an idea to solve this.

I come to two conclusions, both will be necessary to change the city of Salisbury. Option No. 1 is to make a petition. Why this? Well a petition would be used as a way to show the city that we need a change. This petition would additionally be used to ask for more police force and more cameras around the city. Knowing that 66% of the crimes are going unsolved we could use the extra cameras and police force. Though without my next conclusion we can’t fully reach that point.

What I propose is to build trust within the police force in our community. The more that we can actually build trust is the more we can actually get things done. We need to help the police too, additionally some crimes people know who the killer is but refuse to say for their own safety. So I suggest that we build a community with the police force that those who are afraid can speak up without fear.

— Dereon Rose-Morris

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive

News

NC road-building costs could scale back long-term projects

Coronavirus

State reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County, 18 this week

Crime

Man jailed after fleeing to California, returning to Kannapolis

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry officials will request correction to 2020 Census count

Local

Salisbury city manager describes short-term solutions for firefighter pay concerns

Education

17 rackets donated to Erwin Middle School tennis teams

Local

Spencer town hall project at Park Plaza moving along

Nation/World

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

Nation/World

White House faces bipartisan backlash on Haitian migrants

Nation/World

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

Nation/World

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change