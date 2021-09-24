Area Sports: South, Salisbury roll in volleyball
From staff reports
South Rowan (11-3, 6-2) rolled against Central Cabarrus 25-12, 25-12 and 25-11 on Thursday in South Piedmont Conference action.
Cameron Black had six kills and seven digs. Ava Huffman had five kills. Avery Welch had five kills and four aces. Leah Rymer had 14 assists. Emma Owens had eight assists. Kali Nelson had seven digs. Payton Black had nine digs.
Salisbury won a Central Carolina Conference match on Thursday, topping Thomasville 25-15, 25-9 and 25-7.
Riley Peltz had 12 kills. Mallory Link had five kills. Katie Peeler have five aces. Ella Trainor had five aces. Brooke Cunningham had six kills. Ava Morris had five aces and seven kills. Ashley Yang had nine aces and 29 assists.
JV VOLLEYBALL
South Rowan’s jayvees won 25-9 and 25-8 against Central Cabarrus.
Ava Hinson had six assists, five aces and three kills for the Raiders (9-4). Kynnedi Heller had three kills. Laney Beaver had six assists. Laurel Everett had six aces: Jamilyn Rollins had six aces.
JV FOOTBALL
Nacier Parker’s touchdown run with three minutes left lifted South Rowan to a 24-18 win against West Rowan on Thursday.
Jaylen Neely was the standout for the Falcons, who are still looking for their first win.
HS GIRLS TENNIS
Carson won 6-3 against Concord on Thursday in South Piedmont Conference play.
The Cougars (10-3, 8-1) likely will finish second behind Lake Norman Charter.
Riley Isley, Bree Whittington, Brenna Smith and Allie Martin won in singles.
Isley/Whittington and Smith/Martin were winning doubles teams.
Salisbury (12-0, 9-0) rolled 9-0 against South Davidson on Thursday in a Central Carolina Conference match.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
In South Atlantic Conference volleyball on Thursday, Lindsay Elmore (Carson) had six kills, eight digs and three blocks for Queens in a 3-2 loss to Wingate.
Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had 10 kills and four blocks for Lenoir-Rhyne in a 3-1 win against Mars Hill.
Payton Holt (West Rowan) is playing No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles for Emory & Henry and was a winner in doubles on Tuesday.
MLB
Kyle Seager (NW Cabarrus, Kannapolis Legion) achieved career highs in homers (35) and RBIs (100) on Wednesday.
