September 24, 2021

  • 52°

Byron York: The great Democratic panic

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 24, 2021

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer have based the future of the entire Democratic agenda on a trick. And now many Democrats are increasingly concerned — terrified, actually — that the trick won’t work.

Democrats have huge New Deal- and Great Society-style ambitions to pass hyper-expensive, sprawling legislation that would “fundamentally change” life in the United States, as then-President-elect Biden said last December. But unlike Franklin Roosevelt or Lyndon Johnson, who had enormous majorities on Capitol Hill — around 300 seats in the House and between 65 and 75 seats in the Senate — today’s Democrats have a tiny, single-digit majority in the House and no majority at all in a Senate tied at 50-50. The only way they can pass legislation on a partisan basis, without Republican help, is to corral all 50 of their votes in the Senate and call on Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie.

There’s no way Democrats could break a Republican filibuster and gather the 60 votes needed to pass highly consequential legislation like the party’s $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” bill that would, in the words of The New York Times, “touch virtually every American’s life, from conception to aged infirmity.” There’s also no way Democrats could eliminate the filibuster entirely with just 50 senators, since not all of them are on board for doing it.

So here comes the trick. There is a method in Senate rules for getting around a filibuster and passing a bill with a simple majority, or even a tie, plus the vice president. It is called reconciliation. The problem for Democrats is, reconciliation can only be used a limited number of times, usually once a year, and it must be done only with a budget bill — the idea being that a minority should not be able to use the filibuster to keep Congress from passing a budget for the United States government. But it’s only about the budget; to be included in a reconciliation measure, a proposal must be “germane” to the budget. It can’t be just any policy whim. It must have a real budgetary impact.

But Democrats had an idea. We don’t have enough votes to kill the filibuster and pass big parts of our agenda, they reasoned, so let’s just throw everything into one gigantic budget reconciliation bill. We can even throw immigration reform in there. Sure, that’s not what reconciliation is for. But let’s just do it and see if we can get away with it. That way, we could get around the filibuster and pass a New Deal-sized bill without even controlling a majority of seats in the Senate.

Put the idea in the category of too clever by half. And now the plan is falling apart.

Some Democratic moderates in both House and Senate are uncomfortable with the $3.5 trillion figure, especially with inflation plaguing the U.S. economy. The Senate parliamentarian blocked an effort to put immigration reform in a reconciliation bill. Several Democratic senators have their doubts about getting rid of the filibuster. They don’t agree on climate measures. There is a fight coming over the debt ceiling. Amid all those Democratic disagreements, all of a sudden the super-clever, let’s-put-it-all-in-one-big-bill plan looks very vulnerable.

“Dems fear Biden’s domestic agenda could implode,” reads a Politico headline. From The Washington Post: “President Biden’s governing agenda is at risk of unraveling on Capitol Hill after a mounting series of delays, clashes and setbacks that have sapped momentum from an ambitious and intricate push to deliver on long-standing Democratic policy priorities.”

So now things don’t look good for those big Biden plans. One word of caution, however, for Republicans who hope to see Democrats drive themselves over a cliff. At some point, if they realize they are in danger of losing everything, Democrats will probably get together and pass something, if not their pie-in-the-sky plan. They won’t walk away empty-handed.

But they won’t get it all, either, because of one basic fact: They don’t have the votes. A president cannot be FDR, cannot be LBJ, with just 50 votes in the Senate. In the end, everything on Capitol Hill comes down to numbers, and the Biden Democrats’ ambitions have always exceeded their number of votes. That won’t change.

This content originally appeared on the Washington Examiner at washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/byron-yorks-daily-memo-democrats-panic.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Coronavirus

Crowd turns out to raise money for hospitalized sheriff’s deputy

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tally continues rising, now at 391 in Rowan County

Crime

‘No winners’: Mason found guilty in fish arcade murder trial

Local

Dixonville task force working to engrave names, quotes at cemetery

Coronavirus

Stage set for COVID-19 booster shots

News

Family finds unknown woman’s body in mother’s casket

Coronavirus

A third of workers in Cooper order not vaccinated

Nation/World

Remains of WWII soldier from North Carolina identified, will be buried in Robeson County

High School

State officials reach deal on prep sports governing, but details remain to be worked out

BREAKING NEWS

Mason found guilty in deadly fish arcade shooting

Crime

Blotter: Men stripped, robbed en route to buy beer

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council

Education

Catawba to induct six into Blue Masque Hall of Fame

Education

Cavs After Hours: A new tutoring space at North Rowan

Education

Shoutouts

Crime

Salisbury Police: Toyota Prius is most popular target for catalytic converter thieves

News

Salisbury City Council will vote on whether to exempt Goodwill developer from setback requirements

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office holding fundraiser for deputy hospitalized with COVID-19

Nation/World

FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk

Nation/World

Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

News

NC Senate maneuvers again to keep public records bill alive