Catawba-Wingate football game canceled

Staff report

Saturday night’s South Atlantic Conference football game between Catawba College and No. 13 Wingate University has been canceled.

It would have been the first road game and first conference game for the Indians (3-0).

The contest, originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Catawba program.

While Catawba is listing the game as a postponement (leaving open the possibility of a makeup date), Wingate is considering it canceled — “With no open dates scheduled throughout the rest of the season, a makeup game is unlikely.”