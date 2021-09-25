September 25, 2021

  • 52°

Supporters of man freed from prison seek Cooper pardon

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 25, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Dozens of people supporting a North Carolina man who served more than two decades behind bars for a murder he said he didn’t commit gathered Friday outside the Executive Mansion as they urged the governor to formally pardon him.

Dontae Sharpe and his allies, including leaders of the state NAACP, held a vigil in front of Gov. Roy Cooper’s state residence in downtown Raleigh.

Sharpe was released from prison in August 2019 when a judge ordered a new trial for him and the prosecutor said she wouldn’t pursue a retrial. A few months later, he filed paperwork seeking a pardon of innocence, which would make him eligible for $750,000 from the state for a wrongful conviction.

Sharpe was 19 when he was sent to prison for the 1994 murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe. He maintained his innocence throughout, and the NAACP argued for his release for years.

Cooper spokesperson Jordan Monaghan said before Friday’s event that the governor’s office has received pardon applications for Sharpe and others, and that Cooper “plans to make decisions on this and other cases by the end of the year.”

Sharpe said Friday he believes he will be pardoned, but knows there are many others who also need legal relief.

“It’s not about me. It’s bigger than me,” Sharpe said at the vigil. “I didn’t get justice, I haven’t gotten justice, but I do have the truth and they can’t change that.”

A judge ordered a new trial for Sharpe in large part after a former state medical examiner testified that the state’s theory of the shooting was not medically or scientifically possible.

The Rev. Anthony Spearman, the NAACP’s state president, began sitting outside the governor’s office on Wednesday demanding a pardon answer. Spearman then moved over to the Executive Mansion. Similar vigils are expected on future Fridays.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What do you think about a proposal to place a 560-acre solar farm on undeveloped land in the Gold Hill area?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

High School

West smashes South 55-16

Nation/World

Biden says $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan has hit ‘stalemate’

Crime

Court rules sex offenders can be monitored perpetually; General Assembly law limits tracking to 10 years

Crime

R. Kelly fate in jury’s hands at sex trafficking trial

High School

High school football: Hornets romp; North loses key road game

News

Supporters of man freed from prison seek Cooper pardon

Coronavirus

Rowan County’s COVID-19 death toll tops 40 for September

College

Catawba-Wingate football game canceled

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 24

Coronavirus

Crowd turns out to raise money for hospitalized sheriff’s deputy

Coronavirus

COVID-19 death tally continues rising, now at 391 in Rowan County

Crime

‘No winners’: Mason found guilty in fish arcade murder trial

Local

Dixonville task force working to engrave names, quotes at cemetery

Coronavirus

Stage set for COVID-19 booster shots

News

Family finds unknown woman’s body in mother’s casket

Coronavirus

A third of workers in Cooper order not vaccinated

Nation/World

Remains of WWII soldier from North Carolina identified, will be buried in Robeson County

High School

State officials reach deal on prep sports governing, but details remain to be worked out

BREAKING NEWS

Mason found guilty in deadly fish arcade shooting

Crime

Blotter: Men stripped, robbed en route to buy beer

Crime

Jury begins deliberations in Fishzilla murder case

Education

East Rowan culinary students feed staff who helped build new classroom

Local Events

Rowan County Fair makes pandemic return Friday with COVID-19 protocols in place

Education

Education briefs: Schultz selected to NCDPI’s Teacher Leadership Council