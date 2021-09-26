Additional Carolina Artists Expo winners

SALISBURY — A new category, “Fluid Arts,” was added this year for the Carolina Artists Expo and first place went to Ann Hall for “Cone Flower.”

Two honorable mention artists in acrylic that were not listed in an earlier story: Cherrathee Hager for “Peekaboo #1” and Barrie Kirby for “Catawba College Ecological Preserve.”

Carolyn Blackman’s second place award in the drawing category was for her work titled “Our Yard in Spring.”