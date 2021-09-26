September 26, 2021

Ann Farabee column: Mini golf

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

By Ann Farabee

A game of miniature golf is a must at least once a year, right?

One would perhaps assume I was pretty good at it, since it is an annual family priority. But no. I tend to always come in a strong fourth position on our four person team.

The original mini-golf was Putt Putt, which was founded in Fayetteville in 1954. All Putt Putt holes were a Par 2. It was designed to where a “hole in one” would be a possibility for each hole. When I was a teenager, the orange and white Putt Putt facilities were quite the popular spot for date night.

 

When playing Putt Putt, a player finishes his hole before the next player starts. In mini golf, each player takes his first putt, then the player farthest from the hole takes his second putt.

Putt Putt or mini golf — I love it — but I never win. I never come in second place. I used to hold back on my skills when my children were young so they could win. That went by the wayside very quickly, but I still never won.

My strategies for success:

  • I align my body with the golf club and the hole.
  • I keep my eyes on the ball and the hole.
  • I tap the ball easy or hard, depending on how far I want it to go.
  • I assess the layout and make my plan for the hills, valleys and traps.
  • That’s about it — unless you count how to make adjustments based off the fact that you are carrying a bag with everyone’s stuff in it, while trying to keep score on that little scorecard with the little pencil with no eraser. That takes skill.

Options for making mini golf more fun:

• Hit the ball so it hits the hole, circles around it several times, and then fails to go in.

• Hit the ball so that it hits the hole and then jumps out of the hole, crosses the boundary, and ends up near another hole where another family is playing. (This works in bowling, as well.)

• Hit the ball to where it leaves the course and cannot be found.

Yes, I have done all of these.

Sometimes, it tends to not be 100% fun. Too hot. Too cold. Too crowded. Too slow. Too impatient. Too cranky. Too tired. And that is just me — I am not sure how the rest of the family feels.

The only part of mini golf I have not experienced is winning.

But, on our way home, we always realize we made a good memory.

Making memories matters.

Genesis 1:31 says that God saw all that he had made and it was very good.

Not just good — but very good!

We took time to do something for fun.

We took time to be with people we care about.

That time is never wasted.

Now that I think about it, I guess I win every time I play.

We all do.

Lord, thank You for family and friends. May we cherish those moments with them. May we remember that these special times are not just good — but are very good! Amen.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

