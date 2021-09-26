Faith Briefs: St. Luke’s Episcopal bids farewell to music director

From staff reports

Matthew Woods, director of music ministries at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, will lead his final liturgy at the downtown church today. Woods is departing St. Luke’s for a new post at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Laurel, Mississippi.

Woods has been organist and choir director at St. Luke’s for nearly four years. He has led the parish choir of adult singers, the Evensong choir and two children’s choirs. Throughout the pandemic and during all online worship, Woods maintained a high level of musical offerings at St. Luke’s, working with soloists and small ensembles when full choral rehearsals were not possible.

A native of Atlanta,Woods holds degrees in organ performance from The University of Alabama and Birmingham-Southern College. He has served parishes as organist and choirmaster throughout the southeastern U.S. and most recently, southwest Florida. Woods is a member of the Association of Anglican Musicians and the American Guild of Organists.

The community is invited to attend either of two liturgies today that will mark Woods’ final offerings at St. Luke’s. Holy Eucharist will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Evensong will take place at 5:30 p.m., with the organ prelude beginning at 5:15 p.m. An outdoor reception for Woods will be held on the front lawn immediately following Evensong. Masks are required. More information is at www.SLS.church or the church’s Facebook page. St. Luke’s Episcopal is located at 131 W. Council St.

North Kannapolis Baptist holding homecoming service this morning

North Kannapolis Baptist Church’s annual homecoming service will be today beginning at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Nate Osborne, author and mega-church pastor from Winter Haven, Florida. The church is located at 312 Locust Street. Dr. Keith Pisani is pastor. Call 704-933-2125 for more information.

Southside Baptist Church’s 79th homecoming set for Oct. 3

Southside Baptist Church’s 79th homecoming will be Sunday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.

Former Southside Pastor Ricky Brown will be bring the message. He served at Southside for 14 years. Afterwards there will be a covered dish meal in the fellowship hall. Southside Baptist Church is located at the intersection of Morlan Park Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard. For more information call Pastor Robin Albright at 980-234-2803.