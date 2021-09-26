September 26, 2021

Letter: Faithful Friends has raised $80,000 from aluminum can recycling

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, with the can drops made by our supporters and the tireless work of our volunteers, has raised over $80,000, from aluminum can recycling since 2008.  

We greatly appreciate all of this community support and wish to remind the public to use our drop sites. This money goes to provide food, shelter and veterinary services for the Rowan County cats and dogs in our care on a temporary or permanent basis. We are a no kill animal sanctuary,  and the biggest message to our community is to please spay and neuter your animals. 

Our can-drop locations are:

• Critters Gift Shop, 125 S. Main St., Salisbury 

• Garden Greenhouses , 4070 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury 

• Speedway Laundromat, 1337 W. Innes St., Salisbury 

• Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury 

• The Hudson-Miller-Tatum VFW Post No. 3006, 1200 Brenner Ave., Salisbury 

• West End Plaza between Belk and Fidelity Bank in Salisbury 

Visit faithfulfriendsnc.org for details.

— Marcia Parrott

Salisbury

Parrott is president of the Board of Directors for Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary

