September 27, 2021

Uriel Andrade Cruz

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties, child abuse

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, September 27, 2021

SALISBURY – A Salisbury man on Sunday was charged with a litany of felony sex and child abuse charges.

Uriel Andrade Cruz, 35, was charged with felony statutory rape of a child, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, felony statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of felony child abuse and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Cruz is accused of forcibly engaging in sexual contact with the victim, who was 15 years old or younger. The date ranges listed on warrants for Cruz’s arrest range from April to July.

After being arrested on Sunday, Cruz was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center and held under a $100,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Wendy Paulette Ervin, 40, of China Grove was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer on Friday.

Ervin allegedly assaulted a man with a knife and was found in possession of heroin as well as a baggie.

• Anthony Drew Church, 24, of Cooleemee was charged with felony fleeing or eluding arrest, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Sunday. Church was also cited for a fictitious tag, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

• Jenny Lynn Roush, 37, of Woodleaf and Adam Gregory Dills, 36, of Salisbury were both arrested Friday for extradition to Carter County, Tennessee, on felony larceny charges. Both Roush and Dills were placed under $10,000 bonds.

Roush was charged with felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday as well.

• Aaron Alexander Mill, 31, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. Mill was allegedly found in possession of the drug and a baggie.

• Rashad Omar Vinson, 27, of Lexington was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor resisting a public officer on Saturday.

• Fernando Alonso Alvarez, 31, of Charlotte was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule four controlled substance, matching charges for a schedule three controlled substance and cocaine, a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed gun and a citation for driving with a revoked license on Sunday.

Alvarez was allegedly found in possession of alprazolam, buprenorphine hydrochloride and cocaine. Warrants for his arrest also allege he was found in possession of a scale, glass smoking pipe, pill containers and a .22 caliber handgun.

• Lee McCoy Fink III, 59, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm inside city limits on Saturday.

• Eric Lee Satterfield, 38, of China Grove was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on Sunday.

• Violet Mildred Miner, 47, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Sunday.

• Sharon Nicole Robbins, 33, of Salisbury was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense, felony forgery of an instrument and felony possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises on Saturday.

Robbins allegedly used a total of three counterfeit bills to purchase clothing and jewelry which had identical serial numbers and was found in possession of marijuana at the detention center.

• Carla M. Jordan, 44, of Kannapolis was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense, felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor resisting a public officer on Saturday.

