October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

SALISBURY — The October issue of Salisbury the Magazine, a publication of the Salisbury Post, has reached subscribers and is now available at its normal distribution spots elsewhere in Rowan County.

Current and past issues of the magazine also can be secured at the Salisbury Post headquarters, 131 W. Innes St.

The October cover, a bird’s-eye view of the Bell Tower and the steeple of present-day First Presbyterian Church, symbolizes some of the history of First Presbyterian, which is celebrating its 200-year connection to God and community in 2021.

Contributing writer Susan Shinn Turner visits with members and pastors as part of her stories on the church’s bicentennial year.

Elsewhere, staff writer Carl Blankenship spends time with Dave Johnson, an Air Force veteran whose life after the military has taken in many pursuits — construction, landscaping raising therapy animals and serving as a one-man litter patrol in the area of South Main Street and Jake Alexander Boulevard.

Contributing writer David Freeze offers an inside look at one of college basketball’s longest tenured and winningest coaches, Bob McKillop of Davidson. McKillop’s Wildcats happen to be the closest Division I program to Rowan County and they have their share of local fans and alumni.

With Historic Salisbury Foundation’s OctoberTour coming up, the magazine drops by the “Rock House” at 225 S. Fulton St. This 1913 house, owned by Michael and Katie Donahue Jones, will be one of the tour stops Oct. 9-10.

October also is associated with things that go bump in the night, and contributors Karen C. Lilly-Bowyer and Tracy Bailey write about the partnership between Historic Salisbury Foundation and The Ghost Guild, based in Raleigh.

The October edition conducts a quick Q&A with poet/artist Shane Manier, who is the current artist-in-residence at Center for Faith and the Arts.

In Bookish, Alissa Redmond delves into the haunting tales of author Shirley Jackson.

David Correll provides the Through the Lens photograph, and Barrie Kirby did the art for Salisbury’s the Place.

In addition, look for an October events calendar and Scene photos from Bread Riot’s event at New Sarum Brewing, Rowan Museum’s Sunset Serenades, “Mr. Robert Day” at Rowan Public Library, and the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s “Having Fun in ’21” campaign kickoff.

Most of the October feature stories showcase the photography of Jon Lakey and Sean Meyers.

Salisbury the Magazine publishes nine times a year. Writers, photographers and designers are now putting the finishing touches on the Holiday issue, which should reach subscribers toward the end of October and be distributed elsewhere in Rowan County a week or so later.

To advertise or subscribe to Salisbury the Magazine, call 704-797-POST or go to www.SalisburyThe Magazine.com.

— Mark Wineka, editor, Salisbury the Magazine