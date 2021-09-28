September 28, 2021

  • 84°
Wesley Tyler McKeehan

Salisbury man pleads guilty to importing opioids into Georgia through the dark web

By Staff Report

Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man will serve more than two years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to importing opioids into Savannah, Georgia, via the dark web.

Wesley McKeehan, 34, pleaded guilty this month in a federal court in Savannah to distributing oxycodone. In addition to 26 months in prison, Judge R. Stan Baker ordered McKeehan to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison term.

His charges stem from an incident on Aug. 13, 2020, when a package was sent to a man named Eric Schmidt, a 50-year-old man who lives in Savannah. Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Savannah received an alert the package potentially contained drugs and searched it after delivery. A news release stated Schmidt admitted to purchasing oxycodone from McKeehan through an overseas distributor on the dark web — a part of the internet that’s not visible with regular internet search engines and requires specialized web browsers to access. The dark web can be used to keep internet activity anonymous as well as for illicit activity.

“Mr. McKeehan thought he could hide his illegal operations through the use of the dark web,” said Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. “But criminals who operate on the dark web should know that the DEA and its law enforcement partners will not rest until all of the distributors of this poison are caught and prosecuted.”

Acting U.S. Attorney for Georgia’s Southern District David H. Estes said use of the dark web for buying and selling illegal drugs is “a growing menace that worsens the deadly opioid crisis in our communities.”

McKeehan was indicted in April. He initially faced a charge of conspiracy to possess oxycodone with intent to distribute. That charge wasn’t included in the plea agreement, which is dated July 8.

Lynne M. Fleming, McKeehan’s attorney, said in a court document on Monday his client isn’t planning on appealing the case.

Schmidt was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to separate charges.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury man pleads guilty to importing opioids into Georgia through the dark web

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 28

Gold Hill

Planning Board votes against 574-acre Gold Hill solar farm after lengthy, lively meeting

Education

RSS Board of Education appoints Marsh to fill vacant seat

Gold Hill

Planning Board considers controversial Gold Hill solar project

High School

High school baseball: South’s Kepley commits to Liberty

Local

Insurance commissioner presents checks to Rowan County volunteer fire departments

Local

October issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

News

Novant Health fires more than 175 for not getting vaccinated

News

Cooper vetoes GOP bill that sought to weaken AG’s powers

Nation/World

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

Nation/World

California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections

Nation/World

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools extends mask mandate through Oct. 25

Coronavirus

State data show majority of Rowan County residents vaccinated against COVID-19

Crime

Salisbury Police confirm seized rifle was used in 7-year-old A’yanna Allen’s murder

Ask Us

Ask Us: How will city of Salisbury spend American Rescue Plan funds?

Nation/World

Pelosi vows to pass $1T bill, move ahead on larger measure

Nation/World

Investigators probe deadly Amtrak derailment in Montana

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with statutory rape, indecent liberties, child abuse

Local

Day Out With Thomas returns to Transportation Museum

Local

Crowd converges on Salisbury for state pickleball tournament

News

After another court ruling against it, what’s next for voter ID in NC?

Local

Rowan County Fair back in full force with rides, livestock, vendors