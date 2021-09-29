Area Sports: Kennerly commits; Ranked Catawba women’s soccer wins; GARS results

From staff reports

HS SOFTBALL

West Rowan junior catcher Brooke Kennerly has committed to Appalachian State’s softball program.

Kennerly batted .378 as a sophomore with four homers, six doubles and 23 RBIs in a 13-game season.

LEGION BASEBALL

Stanly County will be returning to American Legion play next summer.

Committee chairman Tony Morris announced the hiring of Craig Bolton, head baseball coach at Pfeiffer, to lead the Stanly program.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Carson won 5-4 against Northwest Cabarrus on Tuesday to solidify its hold on second place in the South Piedmont Conference.

Allie Martin and Valerie Webster won in singles.

Carson swept doubles. Riley Isley/Bree Whittington, Martin/Summer Nall and Kayla Cook/Webster won doubles matches. Cook and Webster won a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.

•••

Salisbury (14-0, 11-0) stayed undefeated with a 9-0 win on Wednesday against Lexington.

The Hornets celebrated Senior Night.

Salisbury got singles wins from Millie Wymbs, Abby Campion, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Ellison Frick and Emily Frick won in singles.

Doubles winners were Wymbs/Campion, Lawson/Ellison Frick and Burton/Emily Frick.

•••

East Rowan took a 5-4 win at Concord on Wednesday to even its SPC record at 5-5.

East won four singles matches and No. 3 doubles.

HOME RUN DERBY The Jamie Shue Memorial Home Run Derby at South Rowan was a huge success. Proceeds went to the family of Kassidy Sechler, the softball player who was treated for a heart condition. Home Run Derby Champions:

• 8U – Malorie Willis • 10U – Cressley Patterson • 12U – Addie Brown • 14U – Kynlee Dextraze • 16U – Skye Fernandez • Mom Division – Heather Ford

LOCAL GOLF

Christopher Derrick won the club championship at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent.

Eric Norris won the Senior Division.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Phil Cauble with a net of 62.28. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Mike Whitaker with a net of 64.33.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Paul Rogers with a net of 61.30. Low ‘D’Flight player Clive Mahaffey with a net of 65.40.

Larry Petrea shot a 3-under 68 to take low gross. Rogers had low net score.

Four members shot their age or better. Petrea, 70, shot a 68. Cauble, 71, shot a 71. Bobby Clark, 81, shot a 79. Wayne Bost, 85, shot an 83.

COLLEGE GOLF

Catawba’s women placed third at the King Women’s Invite Golf Tournament.

Catawba was a shot off the lead after carding a 323 on Monday, but fell back following a 328 on Tuesday.

Tusculum, the first round leader, won the event with a total of 627. Catawba was led by Abbie Daquila, who took 11th after rounds of 76 and 84 to post a 160 total. Emily Wellspeak placed 19th on 162, shooting 82 and 80. Catawba is hosting the Patsy Rendleman Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at the Country Club of Salisbury. ••• Catawba’s men were 10th out of 12 schools at the King Invitational Men’s Golf Tournament, which wrapped up on Tuesday. Catawba had rounds of 206 and 311 to post a 617 total in the two-round event. Riley Smith led the Catawba Indians with two rounds of 71 for a 142 score.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Catawba swept South Atlantic Conference player of the week honors.