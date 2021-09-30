September 30, 2021

  • 77°

Blotter: Sept. 30

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:53 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Officers on Tuesday responded to residential and car break-ins on Windsor Drive.

• A man on Tuesday reported larceny from a motor vehicle, including a gun, from a car in the 300 block of Knollwood Avenue.

• Multiple cars were broken into on Devonmere Place early Tuesday.

• Trinity Car Brokers LLC reported a break-in and a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Troon Drive.

• Meachams Hauling LLC reported credit card fraud at the Pilot Travel Center on Peeler Road.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 2400 block of Statesville Boulevard at a Rushco convenience store.

• A juvenile was the victim of an assault Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincolnton Road in Salisbury.

• A 3-year-old child was the victim of an assault Tuesday in the 400 block of Partee Street in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed Wednesday in the 1500 block of Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone broke into her vehicle in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman on Wednesday reported someone tampered with her car in the 300 block of Dunham Avenue

• Mr Storage on Wednesday reported damaged property in the 1100 block of Old Concord Road.

• A woman on Wednesday reported a burglary in the 500 block of Lafayette circle.

• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Dominic Lee Schmitt, 26, was charged Wednesday with vandalism.

• Colton Nicholas Hale, 31, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Matthew Hunter Lee Clark, 21, was charged Tuesday with putting a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, accessing computers or artifice to defraud and altering or forging a certificate registration application.

• Angie Lee Richardson, 47, was charged Tuesday with contempt of court or violating court orders.

• Heather Smith Fulbright, 39, was charged Tuesday with assault on a government official, breaking and entering and resisting or obstructing an officer.

• Tracey Parnell Robson, 52, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Isaiah G. Reep, 19, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 30

News

Rowan County United Way unveils fundraising goal during campaign kickoff event at Bell Tower Green

Elections

Salisbury council candidates talk with Livingstone students during Black Voters Matter HBCU Tour

Education

Faith Academy adds modular units, looks ahead after smooth opening

Local

Girls on the Run schedules end-of-season event at Salisbury Community Park

Education

Shoutouts

Local

Gov. Cooper signs bill supported by local legislator cracking down on pharmacy benefit managers

High School

High school football: Sharing the load at West

Education

‘Good Morning Morgan’ brings elementary students the news

Education

Education briefs: RSS named to Rethink Education cohort

Education

Commission on Access to Sound Basic Education urges action on Leandro

News

NC legislators work out state budget; talks with Cooper next

Nation/World

Biden can’t budge fellow Dems with big overhaul at stake

News

State briefs: Police say dad cursed at elementary school students on bus

Crime

Man sentenced to minimum of 89 months in prison for larceny, being a habitual felon

Local

Bell Tower Green Park will open Friday after years of fundraising, construction

Crime

Salisbury man jailed for assaulting sheriff’s deputy, running away

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County top 400 since start of pandemic

News Main

Area sports: Catawba cancels second football game in two weeks

Local

Paint shortages will likely push back inaugural ‘Paint the Pavement’ project to next spring

Elections

Political Notebook: Candidates seeking open U.S. Senate, House seats receive endorsements

Education

RSS looking for state budget to help with pay for hourly employees

Business

‘A matter of time’: Site readiness study highlights advantages of Mid-South Industrial Park

News

Cooper: I’ll seek public school spending surge in NC budget