COVID-19 death toll hits 410 since start of pandemic, 50 for September

SALISBURY — The COVID-19 death toll in Rowan County grew by several on Thursday as the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic hit 410.

After topping 50 deaths in September on Wednesday, the Rowan County COVID-19 death toll is now at least 62 for the month, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The county remains seventh in the state for its number of COVID-19 fatalities, while Robeson County is eighth with 399 deaths and Cumberland County sixth with 430.

In other local COVID-19 data:

• Rowan County has 985 COVID-19 positives in the previous two weeks, including 60 reported on Thursday.

• Rowan County has 25,136 COVID-19 positives since the start of the pandemic, which is No. 2 among the state’s 100 counties when adjusted for population. With 18,536 cases per 100,000 people, Robeson County is No. 1. Rowan’s number is 17,690 per 100,000 people.

• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region was 696 on Thursday. The same number was 885 at the start of the month and 922 at a peak in early September.

• State data continue to show 51% of Rowan County residents vaccinated with at least one dose and 47% fully vaccinated.