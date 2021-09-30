Girls on the Run schedules end-of-season event at Salisbury Community Park

SALISBURY — Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Salisbury Community Park.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in from third to eighth grade. During the eight-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.

Participation in the 5K event on Nov. 14 is open to community runners. All proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont.

Registration cost is $30 to public runners and includes an event shirt, chip timing, awards for 1st, 2nd, 3rd overall male/female and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Community runners will start their race at 1:30 p.m. followed by a 1-mile fun run at 1:45 p.m. with the stars of the show, the Girls on the Run girls, their running buddies and coaches, heading out at 2 p.m.

Early arrival is suggested for all runners.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit: RunSignup.com and under “find a race”: Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont 5k.