High school football: Jayvee teams win

From staff reports

Jamal Rule scored three touchdowns and a 2-point conversion and led Salisbury to a 34-14 win against R.J. Reynolds at Ludwig Stadium on Thursday.

Will Webb ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion to Torian Brown.

Bo Brincefield had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Hornets.

•••

West Rowan got it first win by edging Northwest Cabarrus 8-6 on Thursday.

Nick Loeblein scored the West touchdown on a reception. Kevin O’Brien had a 2-point conversion.

Marquise Howell led the West defense.

•••

South Rowan blocked two punts for safeties and beat Central Cabarrus 32-14 on Thursday.

Nacier Parker ran for a TD and threw two touchdown passes to Jaden Moore.

Jason Brown had a rushing TD.

•••

Carson’s game at Concord was postponed to Monday.