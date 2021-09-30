Motorcycle involved in fatal crash near Rockwell
ROCKWELL — A person was killed in a wreck involving a motorcycle at the intersection of U.S. 152 and Happy Lake Road in Rockwell on Thursday night.
One other vehicle was involved in the wreck.
The Bostian Heights Fire Department responded to the incident around 8:05 p.m. The North Carolina Highway Patrol had jurisdiction over the scene and attempts to get more details were unsuccessful.
