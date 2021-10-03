October 3, 2021

  • 63°

College football: Livingstone battles, comes up short

By Mike London

Published 12:01 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

Staff report

ELIZABETH CITY  — Livingstone’s football team came close again on Saturday afternoon, but the Blue Bears couldn’t overcome five turnovers in a 19-13 CIAA loss at Elizabeth City State University’s Roebuck Stadium.

Livingstone trailed 19-2 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter. Livingstone (0-5, 0-2) made a run at the Vikings in the fourth quarter.

Livingstone’s Jose Gonzalez kicked a field goal with 3:08 remaining as the Blue Bears pulled within 19-13. Then the Blue Bears got the stop they needed, and after a short punt, Livingstone had the ball at its 38 with 1:52 left on the clock. The Blue Bears reached the ECSU 29 on that last push, but a pass interception, the third of the day by the Vikings (2-3, 2-0), ended LC’s hopes.

Kevin Caldwell threw two touchdown passes to give the Vikings a 13-0 lead. A rushing TD by Melvin Smalls Jr. expanded the advantage to 19-0.

Livingstone got on the board in the final minute of the first half, collecting a safety after a nice punt made ECSU start on its 6-yard line.

Livingstone struck for an explosive play early in the fourth quarter. Lazarus Anderson hit Lasirton Bryant for a 69-yard TD and a 2-point conversion cut the Blue Bears’ deficit to 19-10.

The Vikings were shut out by Livingstone’s defense in the second half but managed to hang on.

Jaden Echols made nine tackles for LC. Walter Watkins made eight stops and forced a fumble. Teyan Williams intercepted a pass for the Blue Bears.

The yardage was virtually even with the Vikings out-gaining Livingstone 296-290.

Tecorey Tutson rushed for 110 yards for Livingstone. Anderson threw for 138 yards, but LC’s three QBs were sacked six times.

Livingstone celebrates homecoming next Saturday against St. Augustine’s.

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

Local

Kannapolis pastor shares eternal perspective in COVID-motivated book

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp

Business

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coronavirus

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Crime

On fourth anniversary of Las Vegas massacre, survivors urge others to ‘be there for each other’

News

Energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals for state

Local

Officials say newly opened Bell Tower Green Park is critical to city’s future

Crime

Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun