Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

By Ann C. Wayne

For the Salisbury Post

CONCORD — It’s time again for Elder Orphan Care’s annual fundraiser: “Roll ‘N Stroll” on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 220 George W. Liles Parkway in Concord.

The day will feature an auto show, vendor fair, fun run and 5K. Food will be available for purchase and proceeds will help purchase gifts that will be delivered to hundreds of older adults in Rowan and Cabarrus counties during EOC’s “Stockings of Joy” outreach during the holidays. EOC is dependent on volunteers and donations to make this a reality.

The auto show will feature classic cars from people in the community.

Agape Timing will record the time for the official 5K event.

The family event includes hot dogs, chips and drinks, along with sweets from a bake sale. Vendors will be set up, so you can start Christmas shopping. Some of the products that will be displayed are fashion jewelry, Thirty-One, Scentsy, handcrafted natural soap, Tupperware, handmade crafts, books and greeting cards. A silent auction will feature a charcuterie board, a birdhouse, golf packages, a gift basket with all-natural soap and a lotion candle, gift cards from local restaurants and other gift baskets.

Elder Orphan Care’s provides a mobile pantry program, adapted tablets and home safety modifications. EOC is in partnership with Cooperative Christian Ministry, Cannon Pharmacy, Meals on Wheels Rowan, churches and community agencies.

According to 2019 records, approximately 6,904 people (26.4%) age 65 and older live at or below the poverty level in Cabarrus County and 9,043 people (34.8%) at the same age live in poverty in Rowan County. Elder Orphan Care is working to assist these residents. During the holidays, wish lists will be filled and delivered to as many older adults as possible, along with a Christmas meal. Proceeds from the “Roll ‘N Stroll” will fund this holiday event.

The auto show sign in begins and 11 a.m. and the vehicles will be on display from noon to 3 p.m. To register a car is $25.

To register as a vendor is $25 and a donation to the silent auction

The fun run starts at 4:30 p.m. and registration is $10. The 5K starts at 5 p.m. and registration is $25. A 5K walk starts at 5:10 p.m.

Entry to the event is free. You can register at elderorphancare.com/stockingsofjoy

For more information, contact Tammy at tammy.blackburn@elderorphancare.com