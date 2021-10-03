October 3, 2021

  • 63°
Sgt. Jennifer Moreau of the Salisbury Police Department goes on her Friday morning run. Submitted photo

Gotta Run: For Moreau, running is nothing new

By David Freeze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

I met Salisbury Police Sgt. Jennifer Moreau when she took our beginning runners class. The police department has been partnering with SRR and Salisbury Parks and Rec to offer the most recent classes, and Moreau took advantage of the opportunity. She is also part of the committee that approves our local race permits.

But running wasn’t new to Moreau.

“I was active duty Air Force, serving at Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave Desert. The fitness test had just changed from the old ‘bike test’ to pushups, situps, running 1.5 miles, and body composition measurements,” she said. “I was 22 years old. Most bases didn’t have any running tracks yet.”

That was how Moreau got started, but more importantly she expressed great reasons to continue, “Partly because I am still in the Air National Guard and have annual testing, but mostly for my health and my family. I want to be around for my daughter, but I also want to be able to move around! My grandmother had a blood clot in her 70s that got into her lung and she kept saying “I can’t because of my lung.” She lived to be 88, but why stop there? How would her quality of life been if she had said “It’s hard, but I’m going to try?”

At the PD, she’s been busy.

“I was on patrol for a few years, as well as the street crimes unit where I did gang investigations. Now I am in the Administration Bureau where I manage a lot of programs such as permits, the vehicle fleet, School Resource Officers, the evidence section, new recruit training, events & permits, and all our equipment,” Moreau said.

For hobbies and other interests, Moreau said, “I love being outdoors, beaches, mountains, lakes, rivers. I am a supporter of true camping — in a tent, fish for your dinner, campfires and marshmallows. Trail running keeps me from being bored and I have run a small portion of the Appalachian Trail in NC. I love to cook and do front step container gardening so I have herbs to use in cooking almost year round. I’m always taking classes and reading. I like to kayak and explore, as well as finding those obscure places like the last-in-the-world clamshell-shaped gas station from Shell Oil, which is in Winston-Salem, NC! I enjoy participating in all forms of art, from window painting, murals, sketching and I even do calligraphy. It is as soothing/calming as yoga and has many other benefits. I started calligraphy in high school, learning about the transcription of the U.S. Constitution, and it taught me patience — which most people wouldn’t think was related to something like fancy writing!”

Moreau’s family, including her dad, stepmom and older brother, all live in Rhode Island. Here, she’s at home with daughter, Alexia, who’s in high school. They also have two dogs and cat. Moreau added, “I constantly nag Alexia to come run with me.”

Moreau is currently getting back on track after having COVID. Her best moments in running so far include reducing her pace to an 11-minute mile after past injuries like a broken tailbone, two sprained ankles and more military related issues, plus turning 45.

When asked about how she arrived in Salisbury, Moreau said, “I have lived all over due to military life. When I decided to switch to the Air National Guard in October 2006, I stayed with a friend in Canton, N.C., while I searched for the best place to settle down. After six months, I found Salisbury and the perfect home to raise Alexia. We have lived here ever since.”

The fall will be busy for races locally. Saturday October 9th has the T-Man’s 5K in Mooresville, benefitting teen suicide prevention. On Sunday October 31st, the Spooky Sprint 5K takes place at Catawba College, complete with the popular Halloween costume contest while benefitting Rotary projects.

Other upcoming events are at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org

Print Article

Comments

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

Local

Kannapolis pastor shares eternal perspective in COVID-motivated book

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp

Business

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coronavirus

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Crime

On fourth anniversary of Las Vegas massacre, survivors urge others to ‘be there for each other’

News

Energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals for state

Local

Officials say newly opened Bell Tower Green Park is critical to city’s future

Crime

Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun