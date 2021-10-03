October 3, 2021

  • 63°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - Judah Jones, left, stretches out to catch a pass from his dad, Kevin Jones, in the background. The Joneses spent time Friday afternoon at the new Bell Tower Green Park.

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Sunday, October 3, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — With Bell Tower Green Park now open to the public, local residents say they’re excited for a new spot for work breaks, lounging and picnics within walking distance of the city’s downtown businesses and restaurants.

The park formally opened Friday after more than two years of construction and four years of private fundraising and planning. The downtown park is bounded by Innes, South Church, West Fisher and South Jackson streets and features a large open grassy area fit for picnics or football games, a 30-by-30-foot stage with a roof, gardens, walkways, a playground, a water wall, splash pad, benches and the historic Bell Tower that was once part of First Presbyterian Church. Eventually, when renovations are complete, the historic Wrenn House will accommodate a tenant.

The park will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with bathrooms closing at dusk and hours likely to fluctuate in the future. Currently, there are still features of the park being installed and replaced, the city’s Parks and Recreation department says.

Salisbury resident Heather Harrison said she is excited to visit the park during her lunch breaks at SouthState Bank, and it’s sure to attract even more to the downtown area since it provides a new family-friendly option.

“I think it’s perfect because when they do things like nights out on the town, this would be an added benefit,” Harrison said.

Catawba College sophomores Sarah Preston and Rayne Harris said they welcome the opportunity to “have something that’s fun without costing any money.”

“We already have plans to get friends together and come have a picnic,” Harris said. “I can’t wait.”

Harris said she lives within walking distance of the park and remembers the demolition of the bank and parking lot years ago. She recalled walking to Mean Mug for coffee and trying to find an empty bench nearby to enjoy it while she read. Now she has the perfect spot.

Preston said she’s excited about the stage for future concerts. She also likes the water wall, which reminds her of fountains she’s seen in bigger cities near skyscrapers, she said.

Preston also said she’s impressed with the amount of seating that’s available. The park gives her another excuse to “get off campus” and see more of the area. And instead of making their own sandwiches for the picnic, Harris said friends should instead grab food from Spanky’s and walk to the park to enjoy it.

“Studying here will be nice,” Preston said. “That’s one of the best parts of Salisbury is that they have so many nice local businesses. So I think this will help.”

Spencer resident Miranda Fink said she and her family regularly visit downtown Salisbury, but the park will likely draw them even more frequently. Fink said the park was nice and relaxing, but more shade during the warmer months would be nice.

“There wasn’t really anywhere else to be outdoors in downtown Salisbury unless you just found a bench somewhere,” Fink said. “There wasn’t really a lot of area for you to just go and sit and hang out.”

Salisbury residents Benjamin Neal and Damein Greatheart said they give the park “two thumbs up” and feel it was well worth the investment. The estimated final cost of $13 million mostly comes from private donations via the Bell Tower Green Park nonprofit organization.

Neal said the park’s location is convenient and provides a venue to hold events. And with COVID-19 still limiting some events and outings, the park provides a safe way to get out, he said.

As someone who frequents Go Burrito, Neal said he welcomes the opportunity to “walk it off.”

“There are a lot of locations nearby. You can get something to eat right over there at Go Burrito. You can come out here and have a picnic with your family, friends and loved ones,” Neal said. “After I get finished at Go Burrito, I got some place I can walk my food off.”

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

Local

Kannapolis pastor shares eternal perspective in COVID-motivated book

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages

News

NC Briefs: Nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

Coronavirus

Number of people vaccinated in Rowan County declines after data error discovered

High School

Spiders wrap up Carson 27-7

High School

Football roundup: North prevails in two overtimes; Falcons and Hornets romp

Business

Daimler’s truck division spun off from parent company

Coronavirus

US hits 700,000 COVID deaths just as cases begin to fall

Crime

On fourth anniversary of Las Vegas massacre, survivors urge others to ‘be there for each other’

News

Energy bill deal aims to meet Cooper’s gas reduction goals for state

Local

Officials say newly opened Bell Tower Green Park is critical to city’s future

Crime

Gold Hill man shot in chest while unloading gun