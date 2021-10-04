October 4, 2021

Blotter: Oct. 4

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Pebble Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Thursday reported a fraud that resulted in the loss of an estimated $5,000 in the 4100 block of Woodleaf Barber Road in Cleveland.

• A man was the victim of a domestic assault Thursday in the 2500 block of Poole Road in Salisbury.

• Lentz General Store reported the theft of gasoline Thursday in the 9000 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday was the victim of an assault with a dangerous weapon in the 300 block of Imperial Drive.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Ulta reported two larcenies on Friday in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 300 block of Vandeford Street.

• A woman on Friday was the victim of a larceny in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Friday was the victim of a larceny in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard that resulted in an estimated loss of $500.

• A man on Friday was the victim of a vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Standish Street.

• A man on Saturday was the victim of a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street.

• A woman on Saturday was the victim of a burglary in the 100 block of Willow Street.

• A woman overdosed Saturday in the 100 block of Crawford Street.

• A man on Saturday overdosed in the 1300 block of Larchmont Place in Salisbury.

• Aaron’s Rentals on Saturday reported a larceny resulting in a $1,743 loss in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard.

