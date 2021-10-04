October 4, 2021

  • 73°

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

By Staff Report

Published 7:21 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

SALISBURY — COVID-19 deaths among Rowan County residents increased by four on Monday.

There have now been 418 deaths since the start of the pandemic, which includes several dozen deaths caused by the delta variant in August and September. January remains the deadliest month for COVID-19.

The deadliest day during the most recent spike in deaths appears to be Sept. 12, when six people died, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A plurality of deaths in August and September have been people in the 65 to 74 age group.

Rowan County remains seventh among the state’s 100 counties for its number of deaths. Just ahead of Rowan is Cumberland County, with 440 COVID-19 fatalities.

In other COVID-19 data:

• The number of Rowan County COVID-19 cases reported in the previous two weeks is 877, including 34 cases reported Monday.
• The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region is 601, which is down from 922 at its peak in early September.
• An estimated 43% of people who live in Rowan County are vaccinated with at least one dose. That’s down significantly from one week ago today because of a data error discovered in federal numbers.
• 39% of Rowan County residents are considered fully vaccinated.
• The percent of tests returning positive in the previous two weeks is 12.1%, which has flattened slightly after a steady decline in September.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How would you grade the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education's handling of COVID-19 in schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

BREAKING NEWS

Two Rowan EMS chiefs fired for alleged racial, sexual harassment, unethical conduct

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 4

Local

Salisbury council, mayor forum scheduled Oct. 14

Local

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Crime

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Nation/World

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Nation/World

Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

News

Missing couple found dead in North Carolina newspaper office

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after-party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16

Local

Kannapolis pastor shares eternal perspective in COVID-motivated book

Books

Library Notes: History room has more yearbooks available online

David Freeze

Grace Lutheran’s fish fry on Oct. 9 benefits Emma Myers

Business

Biz Roundup: Truck manufactured in Cleveland wins ‘Coolest Things Made in NC’ competition

Local

Commissioners to consider airport agreement, school health liaison position, vehicle purchase

Local

Salisbury’s Tim Norris appointed to NC Institute of Medicine

Nation/World

COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages