Blotter: Oct. 5

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Monday was the victim of a larceny in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman on Monday was the victim of a domestic assault in the 1500 block of North Jackson Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the 200 block of Pinecrest Street in Salisbury.

• Two vehicles were broken into in the 300 block of Catawba Drive in Salisbury.

• A man’s vehicles on Friday were broken into in the 400 block of Catawba Drive in Salisbury.

• TCW Waste Water on Friday reported a theft from a motor vehicle in the 8200 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

• Someone rummaged through a man’s vehicle Friday in the 300 block of Pinecrest Street in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed Friday in the 200 block of Wilcoy Road in Rockwell.

• Rowan County government on Friday reported property damage in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A man’s firearm was stolen Friday from a vehicle in the 8600 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

• A man reported a residential burglary Friday in the 1100 block of Rock Pond Lane in Salisbury.

• A man accidentally shot himself Saturday while unloading his firearm in the 300 block of Old House Road in Mount Ulla.

• A boat motor was stolen Saturday in the 3100 block of High Rock Road in Gold Hill.

• Someone stole items from a man’s vehicle in the 63000 block of Interstate 85 South, which is right before the Cabarrus County line.

• A man on Sunday was the victim of a burglary in the 300 block of Howard Street in Rockwell.

• Wooleaf BP on Sunday reported a burlgary in the 3300 block of N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A vehicle was stolen from Tinos Tile and Marble in the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman’s vehicle was broken into in the 600 block of Cedar Farm Road in Salisbury.

• A wedding ring was stolen between Friday and Sunday from a home in the 100 block of Saw Dust Trail.

• A woman was assaulted Sunday in the 1200 block of Celestial Drive in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 2400 block of Lower Stone Church Road in Rockwell.

• Nicole Yvonne Miles, 34, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises.

• Clyde Matthew Stanly, 41, was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering.