October 5, 2021

  • 70°

Editorial: Wireless internet among remaining items at park

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:10 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Bell Tower Green Park is a hit.

Even on a rainy Monday, dozens of people found time to spent in the park, particularly when the raindrops paused for a while.

But there’s more to look forward to as workers put the finishing touches on it.

Among them: Once the correct lighting arrives, the park’s exterior lights and others currently turned off will give more light to the city block at night. That’ll be beneficial on fall and winter evenings, where night comes earlier.

One of the most impactful items, however, will be the installation of wireless internet in the park. Bell Tower Green President Dyke Messinger says free wireless internet is one of the items still left on the “punch list” for the park. The nonprofit that built the park will pay for installation and the city of Salisbury will maintain it.

Free internet will be beneficial for any number of reasons, including that it will further contribute to the park’s mission of being a community gathering space and, as Mayor Karen Alexander said Friday, “the center of all the critical building blocks of  successful, diverse, collaborative city.”

Nearby preschools, child care facilities and the Rowan Public Library will be able to use the internet as a resources for their programs. Students in need of internet access will have a safe, central place to get it. Workers can bring their laptops, iPads or other devices to the park and congregate around a table or gather under the gazebo or stage once it’s open. The possibilities are plentiful.

All the people who made the park happen deserve the community’s eternal thanks. There are more than 1,000 individual donors, large to small. The Stanback family, in particular, were instrumental in making the park a reality. They made financial commitments and commitments to support it over time.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Downtown Salisbury stakeholders envision co-operative market in former Wells Fargo building

Local

Commissioners approve temporary school health liaison position

Landis

Landis Fire Department receives improved fire ISO rating of 2

Local

City to revisit setback requirements for future Goodwill store; modify public comment policy

Education

Nonprofit Happy Roots is back in RSS schools, growing to 20 locations

High School

High school softball: Carson’s Stewart commits

News

North Carolina COVID trends improve despite low vaccinations

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

Local

Two Rowan EMS chiefs fired for alleged racial, sexual harassment, unethical conduct

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 4

Local

Salisbury council, mayor forum scheduled Oct. 14

Local

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Crime

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Nation/World

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Nation/World

Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

News

Missing couple found dead in North Carolina newspaper office

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after-party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16