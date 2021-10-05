October 5, 2021

  • 70°
Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey presented Public Safety Director Zachary Lechette, Assistant Director Kevin Young and Captain Charles Sheeks on Monday with certficates showing an improved fire ISO rating for both Landis and East Landis Fire Department. East Landis comrpises the rural, unincorporated areas of the county outside of the town's limits and withing the extraterritorial jurisdiction. Both now have ratings of 2, whic is up from a rating of 4 determined five years ago.

Landis Fire Department receives improved fire ISO rating of 2

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

LANDIS — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey brought news Monday that the town’s fire department and an additional rural area it serves achieved an improved ISO rating of two.

That’s down from a score of four received in 2010, the last time the town received an inspection and ISO rating. The ISO rating scale goes from one to 10, with one being the best. A rating of 10 means the department is not recognized as certified.

The new rating applies to both Landis Fire Department and East Landis Fire Department, which serves the rural, unincorporated areas of the county outside of the town’s limits. Causey said of the 1,220 total fire departments across North Carolina, Landis FD joins 71 other departments with its rating, while East Landis joins 20 rural departments with the same rating.

“You all have worked hard to get your ISO class ratings improved and it’s paid off because you’re going the ranks of some elite fire departments in North Carolina,” Causey said.

He added the new rating will help the town in recruiting businesses and other economic development because decreased ratings result in lower fire insurance costs.

The inspection was conducted on June 8 by Jeremy Hunt, who’s one of eight rating inspectors employed by the state. Public Safety Director Zachary Lechette told a board room full of firefighters and residents Monday that on the morning of the inspection Hunt witnessed officers responding to a car chase that ended in an arrest. The crowd laughed.

In addition to the inspection, ratings are determined by reviewing the last three years’ worth of records like training, response times and equipment stock. Lechette said all fire personnel who are members of the department contributed to the rating, even if they were in training and not yet certified.

“It’s very inspiring to see the amount of effort that goes into these rating classes,” Causey said. “It’s not something you can do in a day or two. It’s a long-term effort and it’s an effort that involves the entire community in addition to surrounding departments. To get to this level, it’s a very high bar and it shows a very high level of professionalism.”

Lechette said the rating shows the department’s capability when it comes equipment, water supply, interaction and its overall performance and response times. Throughout the pandemic, Lechette has worked with the town to transform the fire and police departments’ operations into a combined Public Safety Department. He praised the firefighters and law enforcement officers for not only maintaining services throughout the pandemic, but also increasing them. Among the new services are drug take-back boxes, safe exchange zones and car seat inspections and installations.

“This shows the forward progress of the town of Landis and that we’re constantly improving,” Lechette said. “It’s a testament to the men and women of the department. I can’t thank them enough for all their hard work and dedication.”

Mayor Meredith Smith said the new rating should serve as an incentive for “people to come and work in Landis.”

“To have an ISO rating of 2, that’s a big deal,” Smith said. “And I hope that our citizens understand what it means for our fire department and how far they have come in such a short time.”

The new rating will become effective in January. The Landis Fire Department currently employs 24 firefighters, with nine of those working full-time.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Business

Downtown Salisbury stakeholders envision co-operative market in former Wells Fargo building

Local

Commissioners approve temporary school health liaison position

Landis

Landis Fire Department receives improved fire ISO rating of 2

Local

City to revisit setback requirements for future Goodwill store; modify public comment policy

Education

Nonprofit Happy Roots is back in RSS schools, growing to 20 locations

High School

High school softball: Carson’s Stewart commits

News

North Carolina COVID trends improve despite low vaccinations

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported

Local

Two Rowan EMS chiefs fired for alleged racial, sexual harassment, unethical conduct

Crime

Blotter: Oct. 4

Local

Salisbury council, mayor forum scheduled Oct. 14

Local

Pet owners let the dogs out for Salisbury’s Woofstock

Crime

Blotter: Convicted sex offender jailed for failing to report new address, list of other charges

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are the rules for placing flags on utility poles?

Nation/World

Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill

Nation/World

Ex-Facebook manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot

News

Missing couple found dead in North Carolina newspaper office

Local

Crowd gathers at Dan Nicholas Park to welcome fall season with 41st annual Autumn Jubilee

Local

More than just a parade: ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will have after-party at Bell Tower Green

News

Locals excited for picnics, lounging, work breaks in Bell Tower Green Park

News

Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

High School

High school tennis: Tradition never graduates at Salisbury High

Business

Wedding gives woman unique opportunity to reconnect with childhood memories

Lifestyle

Elder Orphan Care fundraiser set for Oct. 16