Area Sports: Hornets win CCC girls golf championship

Salisbury won the Central Carolina Conference championship in girls golf.

The schools played 18 holes at Crescent on Tuesday.

Salisbury’s Sydney Hlavacek was the CCC Player of the Year. Teammates Courtney Williams and Sophie Chmiel also made All-CCC.

North Rowan’s Ki’Mya Lynch and Azariah Elder made All-CCC, along with West Davidson’s Morgan Cooley, Riley Tester and Jordan Hughes and East Davidson’s Lily Grieff.

HS VOLLEYBALL

South Rowan won a five-setter against East Rowan 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 21-25 and 15-11 in South Piedmont Conference action on Tuesday.

South (13-4, 8-3) got 32 assists from Leah Rymer. Emma Owens had 15 assists. Payton Black had 30 digs. Meredith Faw had 21 digs and 12 kills. Cameron Black had 20 digs and seven kills. Avery Welch had 16 kills.

Salisbury won the first two sets, but East Davidson rallied to win 16-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 15-12 in Tuesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

Riley Peltz had 15 kills and 10 digs. Katie Peeler had 16 digs. Grace Blackwell had six digs. Ella Trainor had nine digs Brooke Cunningham had 16 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Ava Morris had 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Ashley Yang had five kills, 36 assists and 14 digs.

HS FOOTBALL

South Iredell beat West Cabarrus 21-17 in a Greater Metro Conference makeup game played on Tuesday.

West Cabarrus plays at A.L. Brown on Friday.

HS GIRLS TENNIS

Concord won 8-1 against West Rowan in South Piedmont Conference tennis on Tuesday.

Winning for the Falcons at No. 1 singles was Lacy Waggoner.

HS BOYS SOCCER

Salisbury takes on West Davidson at home tonight in a huge match. The Hornets lead the Green Dragons by a game in the Central Carolina Conference race.

HS CROSS COUNTRY

The Rowan Championships are set for Thursday at Dan Nicholas Park.

The varsity boys race is at 4:45 p.m., while the varsity girls race is at 5:15 p.m.

There will be combined boys and girls jayvee race at 4 p.m.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky made the all-county team in Tuesday’s Cabarrus County Championships at Frank Liske Park.

Karmonocky finished 10th in 22:48.

Cox Mill’s girls and Hickory Ridge’s boys took the team championships.

Cox Mill’s Tanner Gibson was the individual boys winner in 17:56. Cox Mill’s Amy Connick won the girls race in 21:34.

A.L. Brown’s boys placed fifth, while the girls were sixth.

LOCAL GOLF

GARS members played a handicapped Captain’s Choice on Monday.

First place went to the team of Windsor Eagle, Paul Rogers and Dickie Peeler with a minus-31.

Second place went to the team of Don Bishop, Jim Brown, Larry Perrell and John Struzick at minus-29.

Third went to the team of Tom Longo and Chuck Jones with a minus-28.

Twelve eagles were made.

Team Bishop, Brown, Perrell and Struzick and Team Eagle, Rogers and Peeler eagles the par-4 No. 4 hole and the par-5 No. 6 hole.

Team Ford, Ellis, Caldwell and McClain eagled No. 6 and the par-5 18th.

Team Cauble, Scearce, Jordan and Miller eagled No. 6 and and the par-5 11th.

No. 6 was eagled by Team Williams, Reid and Seamon,Team Luther, Luther, Luther and Clark and Team Newell, Teter, Bowers and Bost.

Team Masingo, Masingo, Dodge and Rollins eagled No. 18.

AWARDS

West Rowan AD Todd Bell is a regional winner of the Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award.

Bell, a South Rowan graduate, began his teaching and coaching career at China Grove Middle School.

He started his career coaching football, basketball and baseball.

In 2000, Bell moved over to the high school level, accepting a position as a football and baseball coach at West Rowan High School. Bell has been at West Rowan ever since and has become a staple in the community.

In 2004, Bell took over as the school’s athletic director.

He became a Certified Athletic Administrator through the NIAAA in 2009.

Bell is a member of the organization’s Mentor Committee, helping coordinate mentoring opportunities for new and young athletic administrators across the state.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Maurice Sumter was named as an assistant coach at Livingstone.

Sumter, a Virginia native, was previously an assistant coach Christopher Newport University. He’s also been an assistant at Virginia State for outstanding teams.