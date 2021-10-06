October 6, 2021

Blotter: Man tells Salisbury Police thieves made off with his pants, wallet

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man told police he was left without his pants and wallet after a robbery late Monday night.

Police were called to the incident around 11:14 p.m. Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department said an intoxicated man reported he was robbed by four other men near the intersection of Fulton Street and Wiley Avenue. They took his pants and wallet and struck him in the head with a pistol, the man told police.

DeSantis said there were no signs of injury. The case is still under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A hole on Tuesday was cut in chain link fencing in the 2300 block of South Main Street, where a man was seen coming out of a June car. He left the area, came back to get his backpack and fought with a man who reported the incident.

• A man on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A vehicle was stolen Tuesday near the intersection of East Fisher and South Lee streets.

• Lamar Rashad Alston, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony breaking and entering a building.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported a larceny in the 100 block of Excel Drive in Kannapolis.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of Roy Miller Park Road in Salisbury.

• Two overdoses were reported Monday in the 600 block of Sides Road in Salisbury.

• Ryan Michael Furr, 40, and Candace Joann Russell, 36, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle.

