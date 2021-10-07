Letter: Bill in US House would help health care outcomes

I am a doctoral student studying nursing administration and practice. I am writing you to raise awareness of an important health care bill, H.R. 1956, which was introduced in the U.S. House on March 17 and is waiting to pass the House next.

This bill is written to accelerate and expand certain options for cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation for patients on Medicare. In relation to pulmonary or coronary emergencies, the resulting outcomes are based strongly on follow up rehabilitation. These two types of rehabilitation can give a citizen in our community better quality of life and increase independence.

H.R. 1956 eases requirements to give more opportunities for rehabilitation as well as quicker implementation of rehabilitation after a life-altering health event. There are situations that we never want our family or ourselves to experience, but if it happens we will want the best care possible promptly.

— Jeff Motes

Salisbury