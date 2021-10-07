October 7, 2021

Shout outs

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

Catawba student receives UPS scholarship

Greensboro native, Nardos Debru, a senior at Catawba
College majoring in nursing, was awarded a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington, D.C.

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 in these scholarships to 36 low-income, first generation, minority, and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Debru is a first-generation student.

September Koontz Elementary Pawsome Panthers

Abigail  Nunez

Dereon Mitchell

Karley Eller

Cameron Hopper

London Perkins

Ky’Mani Little

Peyton Little

Gordon Serrano

Zi’Keria Smith

Zoe Sanche-Ferrara

Jaedyn Smith

Camilia Ovando

Izeth Flores

KcKinsely Heyward

Jaylani Rodriguez

Abbey Walker

Destiny Bailey

Sa’Kre McLuney-Roseberry

Jorge Eliserio Nunez

I’Dassey Phillips

Sha’Tavia Brown

Ta’Ron Hinds

Elizabeth Niles

Genesis Nunes Paulino

Charlie Honbarger

Myha Duenaz

Pablo Cantillo Menendez

Gabbie Sirjoo

September Koontz Elementary You Rock Awards

Jordan McBride

Zyonna Seaman

Adonis Battle

Makayla Litaker

Aiden Blackwell

Jacoby Fox

Jamir Brown

Sincere Cherry

Anariva Rodriguez

Liam Niles

Cayden Duckworth

Alexandra Garcia

Jalena Morales

Gael Cruz Garcia

J’Nevah Ervin

Samantha Teixeira

Keegan Carpenter

Noah Sheriff

Tressin Horton

Lundyn Watson

Kynarie Jennings

Julianna Sheets

Matthew Jackson

Geremiah Powell

Axel Bautista

Hunter Picknarcik

Emily Flores

Sehrae Roberts

 

